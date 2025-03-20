The widower of Paul O’Grady has revealed he can finally put a headstone on the late star’s grave.

The beloved TV star sadly died on March 28, 2023 aged 67 due to sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Paul’s funeral then took place the following month in St Rumwold’s Churchyard in Bonnington.

But now, nearly two years on and Paul’s widower Andre Portasio has revealed Paul will finally be honoured with a headstone.

Why Paul O’Grady didn’t have headstone on grave

Back in September, it was revealed that more than a year and a half after Paul was buried, his grave was without a headstone.

A memorial was planned and plans were submitted, as The Sun reports. However, at the time Paul’s former agent Joan Marshrons said: “It is unfortunately a lengthy process. Rest assured as soon as it comes through a fitting memorial headstone will be in place.”

‘It’s a lengthy process’

The Diocese of Canterbury manages the churchyard and said it was waiting on the ecclesiastical court to grant a permit to put up a memorial. This is because it is consecrated land.

“A petition was sent to the Commissary Court for a faculty for a memorial to the late Paul O’Grady in June 2024,” a spokesperson said.

“The petition for the memorial in St Rumwold’s Churchyard is in the process of being assessed by the relevant authorities, which is the case for any faculty petition.

“The faculty process is a legal process, independent of the church locally. The decision making for this memorial is within the usual time frame for any such application.”

But now, almost two years since Paul’s death, it’s been revealed that Paul can finally have a headstone.

Paul’s widower reveals ‘good news’

On Thursday (March 20), Paul’s widower Andre took to Paul’s Instagram. He issued an update about his husband’s final. resting place.

Alongside a photo of Paul, Andre wrote: “Nearly two years since Paul’s sad passing, today I received some good news!

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Commissary Court of the Diocese of Canterbury, the Parish of Bonnington, and the Church of St. Rumwold.”

Andre continued: “Special thanks to Robin Hopkins, Commissary General of the Diocese of Canterbury, for granting permission for the final design of Paul and Brendan’s gravestone.”

Paul was buried alongside former partner and “best mate” Brendan Murphy. Brendan died back in 2005 from an inoperable brain tumour.

There will also be a nod to Paul’s love of his four-legged friends on the gravestone, Andre explained.

“The addition of a small statue of a dog serves as an honouring tribute to Paul’s unwavering love and support of his dogs and animals,” he said.

“I appreciate everyone who visits the grave and supports our church community. Your kindness and compassion mean the world to me. I look forward to finally being able to give Paul a deserving and fitting resting place.”

‘Beautiful tribute for amazing man’

Paul’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to send their support.

One person penned: “Fabulous news. It’s a beautiful church and graveyard. Thanks for persisting with the gravestone.”

Someone else added: “Beautiful tribute for amazing man Paul was very much missed by everyone.”

A third also wrote: “Such a fitting tribute to a wonderful man who was loved by so many, but taken too soon.”

