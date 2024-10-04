Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio lived in a stunning seven-bedroom house together – but now, Andre has reportedly put their home on the market.

The comedian died in March 2023, leaving behind Andre, who he began dating in 2005, and their five dogs.

In the wake of Paul’s death, Andre inherited the home, dubbed Knoll House, which the star had lived in from 1999 until his death.

Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio’s house is put up for sale

18 months on, Andre looks to have listed the Edwardian property for sale online. This may leave some scratching their heads as Andre just recently won a row over planning permission, according to reports.

Back in August, Andre had reportedly won a legal battle with his neighbours, according to The Mirror, as Andre wished to turn the jaw-dropping Kent estate into a holiday let.

The neighbours allegedly “accused” Andre of building a new home “by the back door”. They also stated there was no need for more holiday lets in the area.

Some neighbours even stated that Paul wouldn’t have approved. Meanwhile, others are said to have written in support of the planning.

Ultimately, officials at the local council gave Andre’s plans the green light.

The idyllic mansion is surrounded by 50-acres and even boasts four reception rooms. Paul’s home was once owned by comedian Vic Reeves. It even features a variety of quirky touches including a caravan in the garden, a “Witches House” and bookcase wallpaper.

Inside Paul O’Grady’s home

The property is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and flaunts four acres of dreamy woodland.

Estate agent Strutt and Parker detail: “Knoll Hill House sits in a breathtaking position at the top of the escarpment above the Romney Marsh which affords the most sensational far-reaching views, looking across the marsh to the coast and the sea in the distance.

“Built in 1910 the house has much charm, providing a comfortable and spacious space in which to live and entertain against this stunning backdrop.”

Paul once shared his own love for the house in his book, Country Life, gushing: “I couldn’t quite get it to sink in that the house was mine. On my first night in the house I couldn’t sleep I was so excited.”

