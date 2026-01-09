Concerns for Paul Chuckle, 78, as he is urged to ‘take it easy’ following hospital dash

TV icon Paul Chuckle was immediately supported by fans after he issued a health update following his recent visit to the hospital.

The ChuckleVision actor revealed that he had a nasty accident while at home yesterday (January 8).

Paul Chuckle revealed he went to hospital after suffering an injury (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul Chuckle issues health update following hospital visit

While speaking to the Express, he said: “I actually fell and I think I’ve broken my elbow. I’m going to pop down to the hospital after this and get an X-ray just to see. I was in my house, I was walking up the stairs and I tripped on the step. I put my arms up to stop but hit the back of my elbow on the stairs.”

The 78-year-old admitted the injury was “quite painful” and has since shared an update with fans on social media.

While posting a photo of his arm in a sling, Paul took to Instagram 15 hours ago and wrote: “Oh dear oh dear oh dear!!! Tripped UP the wooden stairs … thankfully not on the ice, keep safe guys.”

He put the hashtags “silly me,” “stairs” and “chillin.” The post featured the Casualty theme playing over the top.

Fans have since expressed their concerns and taken to the comments section to offer their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Chuckle MBE (@officialpaulchuckle)

‘Wishing you a speedy recovery’

“Awww get better soon Mr Chuckle! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” Former Big Brother contestant Yinrun wrote.

“Ohhh no my dude!! Rest up,” another person shared.

“Take it easy Paul x,” a third remarked.

“Oh my goodness, Paul. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a fourth fan said.

“Hope you get better soon and glad it’s not broken,” a fifth wrote.

Meanwhile, a sixth echoed: “Oh no! Hope you recover soon. Sending much love x.”

Read more: The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Paul Chuckle reveals surprising new career move at 74

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!