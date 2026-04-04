Patsy Kensit’s secret affair with co-star 30 years her senior following ‘intimate’ on-camera sex scenes

Patsy Kensit once had a secret affair with a co-star who was 30 years older than her.

The star, 58, who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (April 4), opened up about the secret romance during an interview earlier this year.

Patsy had a fling in the 90s (Credit: Cover Images)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Patsy Kensit’s secret love affair

Speaking to The Sun back in January, Patsy revealed that she enjoyed some “lost months” with the late Terence Stamp.

Terence, best known for his Oscar-nominated role in the 1960s hit Billy Budd, and as the villainous General Zod in the iconic Superman movies from the 1970s, died last summer aged 87.

In 1991, he starred in Prince of Shadows, a Spanish crime thriller mystery. It was during the filming of this movie that Terence, then in his early 50s, enjoyed a romance with his 23-year-old co-star, Patsy.

“I had a lost few months with Terence when I was very young, but it was all a dream, and he was the perfect gentleman. I first met him at a dinner party in Chelsea through a girlfriend. I was sitting next to him on the table plan and had read all of his books, The Stamp Collection Cookbook. He was such a great writer, so I was a bit of a superfan. He was probably the most beautiful man I’d ever seen,” Patsy said.

Terence died last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Patsy on her romance with Terence

A few weeks later, Patsy signed up to play the role of Rebecca, a prostitute, in the Spanish movie. Bosses initially planned to have Anthony Hopkins star alongside her; however, he was unavailable.

Patsy then suggested Terence as a replacement, and producers “jumped” at the opportunity.

“So as soon as we knew we were going to do the movie together, he took me to a fish restaurant called Greens, and he had the most beautiful eyes, stunning blue. On location, our friendship grew stronger and more intense. We had several love scenes in the film — shooting them is never sexy, but having said that, it can feel intimate,” she then said.

Patsy went on to say that their connection grew throughout filming, and Terence would take her out to several restaurants in Madrid.

Patsy (pictured in 1991) was 23 when she enjoyed her romance with Terence (Credit: Cover Images)

Patsy Kensit on her star-crossed romance with Terence Stamp

Continuing, Patsy said, “We were star-crossed lovers, and he was a total gentleman. Even though there was an age gap, we had a strong bond. He was an amazing and generous lover.”

She also recalled how he would write her “wonderful love letters” which she still has in storage, as she “couldn’t bear to part with them”.

Terence also sent Patsy’s mum letters while she was dying of cancer, encouraging her to consume certain supplements and foods – a fact the star only found out after her passing.

After filming, Patsy continued dating Terence, where he took her to several restaurants and museums.

However, she had to end their “beautiful” fling, as she had to leave London to film Timebomb in LA.

Patsy went on to marry her second husband, Jim Kerr, a year later, before divorcing in 1997. She has also been married to Liam Gallagher and the DJ, Jeremy Healey.

Meanwhile, Terence tied the knot with Elizabeth O’Rourke in 2002, though their marriage was short-lived, as they split in 2008.

Read more: ‘Oh no!’ Concerns pour in for Patsy Kensit following ‘sad’ announcement

Catch Patsy on James Martin’s Saturday Morning from 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX today (April 4).

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts.