Paris Fury admits it ‘seems like he’s been gone forever’ after not speaking to husband Tyson for months

Paris Fury – wife of British pro boxer Tyson Fury – has broken her silence on the lack of communication they have had over the last few months.

She did so in a pointed Instagram story, in which she commented on an interview segment of his.

Earlier this year, Tyson revealed that Paris had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, effectively on her own, because he was out of the country.

For her part, Paris described the miscarriage as a devastating “ordeal”, and said she didn’t want to bury the foetus until Tyson had returned home.

Paris Fury says it seems like Tyson has been ‘gone forever’

Following a series of Instagram stories about what Christmas is like in their household, Paris Fury posted a story commenting on Tyson’s revelation that he hadn’t spoken to his wife in three months, in conversation with Dev Sahni.

“People don’t see the sacrifices made,” she wrote. “I’ve let him solely concentrate on this fight.”

Tyson is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk – again – on Saturday, December 21.

They fought in May, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The result of that bout was that Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world in 24 years.

Their rematch is highly anticipated, and will take place, again, in Riyadh.

The couple haven’t spoken a word to each other in three months while Tyson’s been training for his rematch with Usyk (Credit: Still Watching Netflix/YouTube)

“It seems like he’s been gone forever,” Paris continued, in her Instagram story. He’s been training for the fight.

“Especially with no contact,” she added. “But if it’s what he needs.”

She signed off with a praying hands emoji.

What will Tyson do if he wins?

If he wins, either by knockout or by decision, Tyson’s first port of call will be… “home for Christmas”.

“Plenty of eggnog and mince pies and turkeys and all that. I can’t wait,” he said, during his interview with Dev Sahni.

“I wish [the fight] was tonight and I was going home in the morning. It’s been a long camp. I’ve been away from my wife and kids for three months. I’ve not spoken to Paris at all in three months, not one word. Yeah, I’ve sacrificed a lot.”

“But it’ll be worth it, one hundred percent,” he added.

Paris gave birth to her and Tyson’s seventh child, Prince Rico Paris Fury, in September 2023.

Their other kids are Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, and Athena.

“We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family,” the couple said at the time. “His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!”

