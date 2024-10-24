Tyson Fury has revealed his wife Paris suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year.

Boxer Tyson, 36, and Loose Women star Paris, 34, are proud parents to seven children – four boys and three girls. The pair got together back when they were teenagers, and have gone from strength to strength since.

However, Tyson has now shared that Paris heartbreakingly lost a baby earlier this year, with his wife having to go through the ordeal “on her own”.

The pair are parents to seven children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tyson Fury reveals Paris suffered miscarriage

Tyson said that Paris suffered a miscarriage before he took part in a fight in Saudi Arabia back in May this year. He ended up losing to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk – and lost his WBC world heavyweight title.

However, Tyson was not told the news that Paris lost what would’ve been their eighth child, until he returned home to Morecambe.

I could not be there for her in that moment. And that’s tough for me.

“She was six months pregnant. It’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning – you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country,” Tyson candidly shared at the launch press conference for the Fury vs Usyk rematch on December 21.

“To go through that on your own isn’t good,” he added.

The boxer wasn’t with Paris when she lost the baby (Credit: Netflix)

Tyson Fury admits ‘it was tough’

Tyson then revealed how Paris didn’t tell him about the miscarriage before the flight, but he “knew there was a problem” as she was unable to attend the fight in Riyadh.

He said: “I said to my brother ‘she’s lost that baby.’ She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew.

“When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone, but she had kept it to herself. I could not be there for her in that moment. And that’s tough for me.”

Tyson added: “I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it’s hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time.”

Tyson and Paris kids

Boxer Tyson and Paris share seven kids together in their family. Their most recent addition to their brood was Prince Rico Paris Fury. He was welcomed into the world in September 2023.

Their other children include eldest daughter Venezuela, and eldest son Prince John James. The couple’s next two sons also have the name Prince – Prince Tyson II and Prince Adonis Amaziah – with second daughter Valencia Amber in between the two brothers in age. In summer 2021, the couple welcomed their third daughter, Athena.

