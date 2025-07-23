The heartbroken sisters of singer Ozzy Osbourne have paid tribute to their brother following his death aged 76.

Ozzy’s death was announced last night (July 22) in a family statement. It revealed that Ozzy had died surrounded by his loved ones.

Now, Ozzy’s sisters Jean Powell, 85, and Gillian Hemming, 80, have revealed their last “chaotic” meeting with their “frail” brother, and the final message that he sent them before his death.

He may have been Ozzy Osbourne to most of the world, but to his sisters, he was just John, their brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Ozzy Osbourne’s sisters react to his death

Jean and Gillian said they were given the news of their brother’s death yesterday during a phone call. They didn’t say who had called to tell them that he had passed away.

Ozzy – who was born John Michael Osbourne – had seen his sisters less than three weeks before his death. They had attended his final concert in Birmingham, and seen him handed the Freedom of the City.

Speaking to the Mirror the day after his death, the ladies shared their upset over Ozzy’s death, and how his health had deteriorated when they saw him for the last time.

Jean said: “It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight. But he was still our John, still cracking the jokes. To us he was our brother, not a celebrity, so it’s crazy to see the outpouring of love since his death was announced. We just can’t believe he is gone and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him.”

She the revealed that “every week without fail” Ozzy would get in touch with his sisters. She said that he would get in touch “either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on”.

Sadly, she added that of the six Osbourne siblings, there are “only three of us left now”. Jean and Gillian also have another brother, called Paul.

Ozzy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been covered in tributes to the late singer (Credit: Cover Images)

‘He was frail – it came as a shock’

Speaking about the final time they saw their brother, Jean admitted it “came as a shock”. However, despite how “frail” Ozzy was, he still had “plans and things he wanted to do”.

One of those things was to return to Birmingham, where he was from. The sisters are “thankful” that he died in England, though.

“He was frail but it still came as a shock. He still had plans and things he wanted to do. We don’t know the details of his death, it’s still too early. It’s just so sad. I’m just thankful he died in England,” Jean said.

Ozzy’s sisters Jean and Gillian are ‘thankful he died in England’ (Credit: Mr Jcy/Shutterstock)

Ozzy’s sisters ‘were hoping to see him this week’

She added that they last saw him at the Black Sabbath charity concert at Villa Park. She said he sent a message saying he was being driven past crowd of fans walking along the road where they used to live as youngsters.

“He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform. He was blown away. We didn’t really get a chance to chat much because it was such a chaotic visit. But in his last text to me he said he would be coming to Birmingham again. He said: ‘I can’t wait to come back.’ We were hoping to see him this week,” she added sadly.

