One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts dies aged 52 as tributes pour in

The One Direction family has sadly lost another member, choreographer Paul Roberts, almost a year after singer Liam Payne died tragically.

Liam fell to his death in October 2024, while he was staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Now, nearly a year after he was laid to rest, fans and celebrity friends are once again mourning a huge loss.

Paul choreographed many of One Direction’s music videos (Credit: Splash News)

Showbiz world plunged into mourning following death of One Direction choreographer

Choreographer Paul Roberts, 52, worked with One Direction on their videos for Best Song Ever and Kiss You. He also worked with Harry Styles on his Treat People With Kindness video.

Paul spent 25 years in the industry, and his CV looks like a Who’s Who of showbiz. The likes of Emma Bunton, Craig David and Sophie Ellis Bextor have paid tribute. Many have also shared their support to Paul’s partner, Phil Griffin.

Paul’s death was announced late last night (September 27) in a joint post with Phil.

A picture of Paul was captioned: “Yesterday evening. after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family. His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace. RIP.”

Tributes pour in

Emma Bunton shared her sadness. She said: My heart is broken. Being in his company was my happy place. Thinking of you @thephilgriffin sending love to you and all his family.”

Sophie Ellis Bextor also commented. She said: “That is so sad. Paul was so special. So talented, yes, but also warm and sweet and thoughtful and fun. I’m so sorry to hear he’s not here any more. Sending lots of love to all who knew him.”

Strictly star La Voix shared: “I’m so saddened to hear this! He was such a fabulous energy of a person and so talented. Paul we will@miss you terrible. Sending love to all his family and friends!”

Kimberley Walsh said: “This is the saddest news I’m so so sorry @thephilgriffin. Paul was very special indeed. Sending you all my love .”

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie shared a broken heart emoji.

Paul’s death comes almost a year after Liam Payne died tragically (Credit: Splash News)

‘Sending so much love to the 1D boys’

“The 1D family lost another member,” another follower shared. “Another 1D member we lost in one year,” said another. “Oh I’m so sad to hear this. Sending so much love to his family and the 1D boys,” said another.

“At a loss for words. Hope you’re dancing up there somewhere with Liam again. Rest in peace Paul,” another added. “Please check on Liam up there, rest in peace,” another said.

The remaining four band member – Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik are yet to comment on his death.

