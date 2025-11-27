It seems Olly Murs fans aren’t quite sure what to make of the star’s surpising new album.

The Troublemaker singer dropped his new 12-track record, Knees Up, last week, and let’s just say it’s a major change up from his previous music…

Olly Murs’ new music receives mixed reviews

Clips of the new songs are going social media, with fans sharing their reactions to Olly’s new “ska-inspired” sound and unique lyrics.

One of the new tracks, Yesterday’s News, sees the former X Factor contestant rhyme: “Some said I’d be spotted nude / In Tesco’s by the mangoes in an old pair of shoes.”

Olly Murs has just released new music (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

“Olly Murs new music has to be some sort of social experiment,” tweeted one baffled listener.

“Olly Murs kinda scares me with his music..” said another.

A third seemed equally taken-aback by the new style, commenting: “idk what I expected Olly Murs music in 2025 to sound like but I can be certain it wasn’t that.”

Someone else also agreed: “What is Olly Murs doing releasing a Ska/Two-Tone album?”

“Everything i’ve heard from Olly Murs’ new album has been against my will,” came another particularly harsh review.

Olly’s 8th album, Knees Up, has received mixed reviews (Credit: YouTube)

‘This is great!’

However, many loyal followers were over the moon about the 41-year-old’s comeback.

“Me listening to a new Olly Murs album in 2025, 2010 me would be so happy,” gushed one excited fan.

“Olly Murs’ new album is amazing,” praised a second.

“Come on Olly!!! This is great!!! Who doesn’t love a good ‘ol’ Knees Up?!?” Cheered on someone else.

Another person seemed confused by all the backlash, saying: “I listened to Olly Murs’ new album and it’s honestly not even that bad, I had to listen after hearing the clips on TikTok but I was actually surprised it’s kinda fun.”

