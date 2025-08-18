Olivia and Alex Bowen are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby girl.

The Love Island season 2 sweethearts have welcomed their second child, marking the beginning of a new chapter after a “bittersweet” pregnancy journey.

Olivia Bowen welcomes second baby

The reality stars took to Instagram this morning (August 18) to share the exciting news.

“I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love,” they wrote.

“It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies.”

Within their announcement, Olivia and Alex were captured hugging and kissing their two children in a series of wholesome snapshots.

In the final pic, the couple showed off baby Siena’s cot, which featured a toy elephant and and what looked to be a blanket that had “Siena Grace” embroidered with flowers.

‘What a beautiful name’

Following the wholesome news, Olivia’s followers rushed to the comments to wish the couple a congratulations.

“Welcome to the world Siena Grace. Congratulations to you all. The photos are just beautiful. Enjoy your baby bubble,” one user wrote.

“Oh congratulations!!! & what a stunning name,” another person shared.

“The best news! Huge congrats to you all and what a beautiful name,” a third remarked.

“Absolutely immediately CRYING!!! Congratulations you gorgeous lot this is just so beautiful to see. So glad to see you’re well. Enjoy your baby bubble you 4,” a fourth said.

The couple shared the news of their pregnancy back in February 2025 with a video posted to Instagram.

In the sweet clip, Olivia Bowen surprised Alex with a positive pregnancy test before they helped their two-year-old son Abel Jacob “AJ” into a red “Big Brother 2025” t-shirt.

The video concluded with a montage of home videos and a sonogram reveal under the Christmas tree, all set to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap.

“A moment, a love. Baby no2 – we’re waiting for you,” the couple captioned their post at the time.

In March, they updated fans with the exciting news that they were expecting a girl.

The emotional video showed Olivia and Alex popping a balloon to reveal confetti.

Olivia and Alex now share two children (Credit: Cover Images)

‘It’s just been that bittersweet roller coaster of emotions’

However, the Bowens’ road to this moment has been filled with both joy and heartbreak.

In March 2025, they appeared on Loose Women to share that Olivia had originally been pregnant with twins.

She tragically lost one to vanishing twin syndrome, a condition where one fetus in a multiple pregnancy stops developing and is absorbed by the body.

“We were expecting to have these two little babies, but vanishing twin syndrome, that is what happens. They can, as it says, literally just vanish,” Olivia explained during the emotional interview.

“But throughout all of this, you know, we’ve got a really healthy little baby in there that we’re so excited to meet. But it was just been that bittersweet roller coaster of emotions that I never expected.”

Despite the loss, the couple expressed deep gratitude for the baby they were still expecting. They expressed that they found comfort in the belief that part of the twin would remain with them.

“Those cells become a part of you, and that’s what we’ve sort of been holding onto,” Olivia said.

Olivia and Alex first met on Love Island UK in 2016 and quickly became fan favourites. They married in September 2018, and in June 2022, they welcomed their first son, AJ.

Olivia wrote at the time: “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22.”

Now, three years later, the Bowens are celebrating a new chapter.

