Love Island star Olivia Bowen broke down in tears speaking about her devastating pregnancy loss on Loose Women today (March 4).

Last month, Love Island series two runners-up Olivia and Alex Bowen revealed the exciting news that they are expecting their second child.

But just last week, Olivia explained they were originally expecting twins. However, she suffered from vanishing twin syndrome and lost one of her babies.

The star appeared on the Loose Women panel today, alongside her husband, and broke down in tears when speaking about her experience.

Olivia got emotional on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Bowen on vanishing twin syndrome

Fans were thrilled for the pair when they initially announced their pregnancy news. But Olivia revealed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram just days ago that she’d lost one of her babies.

Speaking to the Loose Women panellists today, Olivia – already mum to son Abel – revealed that she was initially worried when she heard they were expecting twins due to a worrying history in her family.

The couple went for a scan at six weeks as Olivia is “an anxious person”, but they never expected to be told they were having twins.

She explained: “I could see two babies, not one. We were floored by it. As soon as we found out it was twins, I was already quite nervous. We’ve not had a great history of twins in our family.”

But the pair began planning for being a family of five, looking at bigger cars and cots, and getting themselves excited at the future.

Then, two weeks later, Olivia went for an eight-week scan and things had taken a heartbreaking turn.

Alex was ‘excited’ at the thought of twins (Credit: ITV)

‘One of the babies didn’t have a heartbeat’

Olivia began to get emotional, and revealed: “When we went back at eight weeks, something happened called vanishing twin syndrome.”

The 31 year old then took a minute to apologise, admitting she “didn’t want” to get upset as she wanted to make sure everything was “factually correct”. But Loose Women star Christine Lampard reassured her that they were there to help.

She continued: “One of the babies didn’t have a heartbeat. But I had no symptoms, and I had no pain. There was absolutely nothing to tell me that that was what we were walking into.

“From that moment, we were completely floored. We were expecting to have these two little babies but vanishing twin syndrome, they literally just vanish. They absorb back into your body, those cells become part of you.”

Alex explained that he was so excited at the thought of having twins. And thought it was a “sure thing”, so the news “floored” him.

Olivia admitted she is trying to hold on to the positive as they still have a new baby on the way. And, over time, she finds that speaking about their experience has helped both of them deal with their loss.

Olivia and Alex realised that if they hadn’t have gone for an early scan, they probably would never have even been aware of what happened. And by their 14-week scan, there were no traces of their second baby left.

The couple also revealed they are having a baby girl (Credit: ITV)

Alex and Olivia reveal sex of unborn baby

Looking to the future, the Love Island couple recently found out the sex of their unborn baby, and decided to reveal the happy news on Loose Women today.

They confirmed that joining their son, Abel, almost three, will be a baby girl in August.

Speaking about their son’s reaction, the pair confirmed he is “so excited”. And that he “talks to the baby” in Olivia’s stomach.

What is vanishing twin syndrome? Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen revealed they were expecting another baby last month, before announcing they had lost one of their twins to vanishing twin syndrome. While the pair had initially never heard of it, they are now doing everything they can to make sure others are aware. And they spoke on Loose Women today to reveal all. According to Cleveland Clinic, vanishing twin syndrome is a miscarriage that causes a pregnancy involving twins to become a one-embryo pregnancy. It occurs when one of the embryos stops developing and can no longer be found on an ultrasound. Its tissue gets absorbed by the pregnant woman and the surviving embryo. How common is it? Unfortunately it’s hard to gauge how common vanishing twin syndrome (VTS) actually is, as usually women lose an embryo before their first ultrasound. However, with those using IVF treatments it’s easier to measure. It’s believed between 7% and 36% of IVF pregnancies involving twins are diagnosed with VTS. There is also research to suggest it is most common in women over 30. What causes VTS? It seems irregularities in the vanishing twin’s DNA prevent it from fully developing. The particular irregularities in the genetic code can’t be controlled or prevented. So there is no way to prevent it from happening. Are there any symptoms? While many can experience a VTS without any symptoms, it’s easy to mistake them as normal pregnancy symptoms. These include cramps, light bleeding and spotting, pelvic pain and back pain. But of course, the list isn’t exhaustive. How is VTS treated? It depends on when during your pregnancy you experienced the disappearing embryo, as it usually doesn’t have complications early on. If it occurs in the first trimester, then it’s believed the woman and her surviving embryo will not face any further complications, and pregnancy can continue as normal. But if it’s later in the pregnancy, then your doctor may monitor you more closely. The pregnancy becomes known as high risk. But it comes down to you and your own situation when deciding the best course moving forward.

Read more: Inside the downfall of Love Island winner Jack Fincham – drugs arrest, driving ban, jail term, axed by ITV, split from Dani Dyer

What did you think of Olivia and Alex Bowen appearing on Loose Women discussing pregnancy loss? Leave a comment on @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!