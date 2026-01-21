Famous ex of Brooklyn Beckham’s wife also ‘became estranged’ from his family: Nicola Peltz’s ‘previous form’ investigated

Reports have suggested that Nicola Peltz’s ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid also became estranged from his family while they were dating.

After Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell statement slating his famous family earlier this week, armchair detectives have been digging into Nicola’s past.

As a result, her 18-month relationship with Anwar Hadid – brother of models Bella and Gigi – has been catapulted back into the spotlight.

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid’s romance

The pair first sparked dating rumours in January 2017 after they were spotted sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss. Nicola later shared a cosy snap of her sitting on his lap at her birthday party, before deleting it. At the time, he was 17 and she was 22.

He told her he loved her on Valentine’s Day 2017 in a Snapchat video, and even reportedly got a tattoo in honour of her.

Like Brooklyn, Anwar comes from a very famous, wealthy family. His mum Yolanda appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and his sisters are models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

However, during their romance it was claimed that Anwar grew distant from his family.

Rift claims

Nicola and Anwar split in May 2018, with reports at the time suggesting that Yolanda, Gigi and Bella felt Nicola was too controlling. That same controlling narrative has been peddled when it comes to Brooklyn and Nicola, though. And it’s something that Brooklyn has strenuously denied.

While Nicola and Yolanda had previously posed for pictures together on the red carpet, by the end of the relationship, it’s claimed they were left with “no good feeling” between them.

It’s also claimed that Nicola unfollowed the whole family on social media. However, it should be pointed out that this is perfectly normal behaviour at the end of a relationship.

‘Brooklyn’s wife dated Anwar Hadid and he also stopped talking to his parents’

However, a tweet has now gone viral, resurfacing the claims as Nicola’s relationship with her current in-laws remains in the headlines.

The post reads: “Brooklyn Beckham’s wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, and he also stopped talking to his parents. Yolanda said: ‘Not on my watch.'”

And, although they aren’t known to be close, Yolanda also commented on a picture of Victoria’s. She left a red love heart emoji under a post celebrating husband David’s knighthood. And this has fuelled rumours that Yolanda has reached out to Victoria as she struggles with her relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola.

There’s a whole thread on Reddit dedicated to Anwar supposedly becoming estranged from his family while dating Nicola, too.

‘She’s every boy mum’s nightmare’

Speaking about Nicola, one posted: “So either she likes doing this or she finds men with terrible mothers.” A second added: “Well she obviously goes for guys in high-profile families, maybe the parents see it as a red flag.”

“Nicola is basically every boy mum’s nightmare from what I’m gathering,” said another. “I heard his wife did the same isolating thing with her ex boyfriend too,” said another armchair detective.

Another was a bit more level-headed about the situation. They posted: “Men tend to date/marry their mothers. It’s usually subconscious but there is a safety that comes from being with someone who reminds them of their mother. And it’s not creepy or incestuous, it’s normal to gravitate toward what feels familiar.

“It’s not a coincidence that both Yolanda and Victoria are strong, opinionated and, maybe, overbearing and to see that Nicola appears to be the same.

“These young men are likely gravitating to Nicola because they are the passive sons of overbearing or controlling mothers. Nicola then fills that void. So what you get is strong, controlling women who engage in a tug-o-war over the man-child who is too passive to take a stand and refuse to engage and choose sides. They usually choose the wife/new partner because they have to live with them and their life becomes miserable if the closest woman isn’t appeased.”

‘She’s liberating nepo babies from their overbearing mothers’

However, Nicola does have some backers online.

“Maybe it’s not Nicola,” offered one. “Yolanda and Victoria both like to be very hands-on, which puts Brooklyn in a position where he should support his wife.”

“Maybe she’s just a rich girl with nothing better to do with her time than liberate nepo babies from their overbearing mothers,” another quipped.

“I don’t doubt that Nicola is a difficult person but it’s crazy how quickly people have jumped to vilifying her specifically in this family debacle,” another said.

Claims there’s no bad blood between Nicola Peltz and the Hadids

Sources close to Nicola previously claimed there is no bad blood between her and the Hadids. And they said that her unfollowing them on social media was a natural thing to do when a relationship ends.

Looking at Anwar’s following list on Instagram, he’s still following his mother and sisters. So if he did cut them off at the time, he appears to be back in contact with them now.

So is Nicola the problem? Does she have previous? Or was any distance between Anwar and his family simply a case of him being immersed in young love?

We’ve laid out all the evidence armchair detectives have offered up, so we’ll let you draw your own conclusions.

ED! has contacted reps for Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid for comment.

