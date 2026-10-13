Strictly winner Natasha Kaplinsky announces she is divorcing husband Justin Bower after 20 years: ‘She is devastated’

Natasha Kaplinsky has confirmed her marriage to husband Justin Bower is over, with the couple now divorcing. They announced their separation on Monday, more than 20 years after their wedding.

A source told the Daily Mail how Natasha was coping with the end of her marriage.

“Natasha is devastated. It’s very sad. They are doing their best to concentrate on their children,” they said.

Both Natasha and Justin are 54. The couple have two children together.

Natasha has announced she and her husband are divorcing (Credit: ITV)

Natasha Kaplinsky and husband Justin Bower confirm marriage split

The pair set out their plans in a joint statement confirming their decision to separate.

The couple said: “We can confirm that we have made the joint decision to end our marriage and our focus now is on our children.”

Natasha and Justin, who works as a banker, married in August 2005 after a courtship lasting just six months.

Their relationship began with a blind date, before they made things official with their wedding in Somerset.

They chose St Margaret’s Chapel for the ceremony, inviting 100 guests to join them for the celebrations.

At the time, a spokesperson shared the newlyweds’ delight at their wedding day and becoming husband and wife.

The spokesperson said: “Both Natasha and Justin said it was the most incredible day of their lives. They are overjoyed to be married.”

Natasha Kaplinsky previously discussed renewing her vows

Three years ago, Natasha spoke about the possibility of another ceremony to renew her wedding vows with Justin.

On renewing their vows, Natasha said: “I’d love to.”

She recalled a trip to their local church when they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. The visit had a possible vow renewal in mind, but their children’s noisy behaviour disrupted those plans.

She said they had decided to leave the idea for another time.

Natasha won the first-ever Strictly series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Natasha’s Sussex home and television career

Earlier this year, their five-bedroom ski chalet went on the market with a £2.7 million asking price. The property sits in the French Alps, while their current home is a farm in Sussex.

Natasha’s presenting work has taken her to ITV News, Sky News and Channel 5.

Alongside her newsreading career, Natasha became the first celebrity to win Strictly Come Dancing. She danced with Brendan Cole during the programme’s debut series in 2004.

She won her Strictly title the year before she and Justin married.

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