Gregg Wallace has shared wedding photos after his daughter Libby married partner Alex Marsden in the countryside.

The former MasterChef presenter posted the pictures on Instagram on Monday, following the couple’s ceremony on Saturday.

Gregg appeared alongside the bride in one photo, smiling as the pair laughed together outside the venue.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Couldn’t be more proud of my beautiful and clever little girl. More pictures to follow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Wallace MBE (@greggawallace)

Gregg Wallace’s daughter Libby Wallace’s engagement and family

Libby, 29, and Alex got engaged in Copenhagen in October 2024. They had been dating for two years before their engagement.

Their wedding took place on October 10, 2026, almost two years after the proposal.

Libby is Gregg’s daughter from his second marriage to Denise Lovell. The former couple also share son Tom, who is now 33.

Gregg married Denise, a pastry chef, in 1999, before the pair divorced in 2004. Denise died in 2017.

Gregg later married his fourth wife, Anne-Marie, in August 2016. Their ceremony took place at Hever Castle in Kent, three years after they met.

They welcomed a son together in 2019.

Gregg Wallace reveals Libby’s wedding details

Libby and Alex added personal touches to their countryside celebration, including napkins carrying their names and wedding date. A sign also marked the beginning of their next chapter together.

Libby wore a white lace dress with short sleeves, teamed with a veil. She styled her blonde hair in an updo and carried a bouquet featuring orange and white flowers.

Gregg chose a grey suit and brown suede shoes for his daughter’s big day. His Instagram message suggested there were more wedding pictures still to come.

Gregg Wallace has celebrated his daughter getting married (Credit: Terry Scott / FameFlynet.uk.com)

Gregg Wallace discusses life away from television

Away from the family celebrations, Gregg has also discussed changes to his finances and living arrangements.

He was dismissed by the BBC last year following an investigation into historical workplace misconduct allegations.

He has since put his £1million Kent home on the market. However, Gregg insisted on Instagram that selling was not a financial necessity.

Read more: John Torode reveals state of his relationship with Gregg Wallace now after MasterChef scandals

He said personalised videos through Cameo were helping him earn a living and cover the family’s bills.

Rather than continuing to maintain such a large property, he explained that he wanted a more affordable lifestyle.

Gregg also announced plans to move to Italy.

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