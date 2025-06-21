Naga Munchetty on disastrous wedding day mishap: ‘It didn’t go to plan’

Naga Munchetty previously opened up about the awkward hiccup that occurred on her wedding day to her husband.

The beloved TV presenter has been a staple on screens for years. Best known for hosting BBC Breakfast, Naga has been a regular on the show since 2010. Away from the TV studios though, she is married to James Haggar, a TV director.

However, according to Naga – who is on Blankety Blank today (June 21) – there was one part of their wedding day that “didn’t go to plan”.

Naga opened up about her wedding day (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty and husband James

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga and James dated for several years before getting married in 2004.

Reflecting on her wedding day, Naga revealed that she suffered a rather awkward mishap.

Talking on her BBC Radio 5 Live show., Naga shared that she wore a “big, puffy wedding dress” on her special day. Unfortunately, Naga would later regret wearing the fancy frock…

The TV star has been married since 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Naga reveals ‘it didn’t go to plan’

“I don’t know if I styled it out, but I did fall over in a big, puffy wedding dress during my first dance to You’re Just Too Good To Be True,” Naga recalled

She added: “We even figured out a dance routine and everything.

“It didn’t go to plan but the wedding day was a success apart from that.”

Naga also previously opened up on the secret to a happy marriage and shared the advice she received from a family member at their wedding.

“When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right,” she told The Guardian in 2016.

Naga also said that they enjoy spending quality time together on the golf course.

“James and I are both golfers, and I think it’s great for our relationship,’ she said.

Watch Naga on Blankety Blank on Saturday (June 21) at 8:00pm on BBC One.

