Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has been hit with another setback, as she’s been forced to slash ticket prices for her live tour, A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova, following slow ticket sales – just days after her ex, Kai Widdrington, went public with a new romance.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian dancer is currently touring the UK with her solo show.

The live show promises fans an intimate glimpse into her life, behind-the-scenes stories from Strictly, and live performances of her favorite routines.

But despite her high profile and fanbase, the tour has reportedly struggled to pull in crowds.

This has prompted a dramatic slash in ticket prices – from an original range of £27 to £43, now dropped to just £5.

The cut-price tickets are being sold via Show Film First. This platform is often used by performers attempting to fill unsold seats at the last minute.

All upcoming dates on Nadiya’s tour are now available at the new low price.

The timing couldn’t be more awkward for Nadiya, as it follows news that her ex-boyfriend and Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington, 29, has moved on romantically.

Kai revealed he is now dating Chloe Wells, an executive assistant from Essex, after meeting her on a night out in West London.

The pair have reportedly kept things under wraps due to Kai’s previous relationship being so public.

However, they are now preparing to go public with a red-carpet debut.

“Chloe is a great girl and has absolutely no interest in the limelight. She just likes Kai for Kai,” a friend told The Sun.

“They have a real laugh together. Although it’s early days, they’re planning on moving in together in the coming months.”

The insider added: “Kai found it very damaging to his mental health having his past relationship with Nadiya played out in public. They’re super-content. Kai attributes a lot of his looking so well to being in a happier place in life, thanks to her. They make a really cute couple.”

Nadiya and Kai announced their split last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington

Kai and Nadiya ended their two-year relationship in June 2024 following their joint tour, Behind The Magic.

Sources claimed the constant closeness on tour became too much.

“It’s heartbreaking. Kai and Nadiya seemed like the most perfect couple,” a friend told The Sun. “But the pressures of touring – being in each other’s space 24/7 and the stress of performing a sell-out show – eventually took its toll.”

Things reportedly came to a head during the tour. While the breakup was publicly described as mutual, behind the scenes, tensions ran high.

At the National Television Awards in September, the former couple allegedly had to be kept apart to avoid any awkward run-ins.

“Nadiya and Kai gave each other a very wide berth,” an onlooker recalled in an interview with MailOnline. “Organisers had ensured there would be no awkward camera shots by keeping the frosty pair apart.”

Nadiya later acknowledged the tension in an interview at the Pride of Britain Awards.

“We work together, but we are not friends, and that’s OK.” She admitted to The Mirror. “One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him, it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

