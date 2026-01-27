Nadia Sawalha hit with second heartbreaking death as she announces loss of ‘precious’ family member

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has heartbreakingly announced the death of her close friend, and her daughter’s nanny, Pat.

Recently, Nadia lost her close friend, Hannah, to breast cancer. It was just last week the Loose Women star emotionally spoke about her funeral.

But now, she has lost another person close to her. Nadia has taken to Instagram to pen a beautiful tribute to her daughter’s “second mum”.

Nadia’s daughter’s babysitter has passed away (Credit: YouTube)

Nadia Sawalha announces heartbreaking family death

Taking to Instagram late last night (January 26), Nadia Sawalha confirmed that her daughter’s carer had tragically died. She did not reveal the cause of death.

In an emotional statement, Nadia penned: “Pat. How can I put into words what you meant to this family? You were precious. Our girls’ second mum, a ‘bonus’ nan.

“The kind of Nan who always had a tissue up her cardigan sleeve and a sweetie in her pocket to just make ‘everything okay’. Our girls adored you. You were their constant. Their reliable.

“I never had to worry when I was at work or play, because I knew they had someone looking after them that loved them as much as I did. I know many working mums find it difficult when their children love their carer as much as their mum. But I never did. I loved how much they loved you.”

Nadia continued by revealing some of the ways Pat had helped her daughter’s over the years. She shared that Pat was the one who “taught them things” she could never.

The heartbroken star continued: “They loved how cosy and kind and quiet you were. Vital, when you think what a noisy brash mama they had. We were the yin and yang mamas in their lives.”

However, Nadia also admitted that Pat wasn’t just family to her girls – but to her too. And for that reason, she is left heartbroken at the loss.

“You were such a support to me for over a decade. You were with us almost every day. We travelled far and wide, and we loved you seeing the world with us.

“You will always live in our hearts and mind, Pat. Rest now. You deserve the most beautiful of rests, as you were a damn fine woman. And our family was a better one for you being such a big part of it.”

Nadia recalled beautiful memories (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in

Immediately, fans and friends of Nadia flooded the comments with beautiful messages and tributes.

Nadia’s husband, Mark – who recently discussed how they almost divorced a few times – commented on the post.

He wrote: “Such a beautiful description of how important she was to the very fibre of our girls. The very foundations of this family. She was a dear, dear friend, who could banter back at me as fast as anyone I know.”

One fan penned: “Beautiful words for what sounds like a beautiful woman. So sorry for your family’s loss.”

“Oh, Nadia. I am so sorry to hear this sad news. Please send condolences to the family. Bless you, Pat,” a third penned.

Another commented: “I am so sorry for your loss. Such beautiful words. Even though I didn’t know her, I can feel her warmth from your description. Sending you and your family a bucket load of love.”

