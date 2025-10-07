Myleene Klass shares statement after stalker is found guilty: ‘Finally, my family and I have peace’

TV star Myleene Klass issued a statement after her stalker was found guilty in court.

The Loose Women panelist, 47, took to Instagram to share how she was feeling following the horrific ordeal.

Following her stalker being found guilty, Myleene issued a statement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Myleene Klass stalker found guilty

As reported by the BBC, a 61-year-old man named Peter Windsor was found guilty of stalking the former Hear’Say singer after sending her items that included a gun, handcuffs, and a police uniform in the post.

The trial took place at Birmingham Crown Court.

Peter, who was from Birmingham, denied two counts of stalking, which caused “serious alarm or distress” to Myleene and fellow Classic FM presenter Katie Breathwick between 2020 and 2024.

Myleene told the jury of her “sheer terror” after she was informed of the “accumulation” of items he sent her. She became visibly upset after she gave evidence for how Royal Mail had found an air pistol sent to her address.

“It just felt extreme on every front,” she said.

To avoid worrying her, Myleene was not initially told about the post. However, her employer’s security staff showed her a list of items and photographs of some of the letters.

“It was very clear, very quickly, that it was a highly volatile selection of items,” Myleene told prosecutor Timothy Sapwell.

“It was a huge shock, especially the extent to which it had escalated. It’s a huge violation. It’s sheer terror, really.”

Following her statement, Myleene was supported by her followers (Credit: ITV)

‘Thank you for your love and support’

Myleene has since written on Instagram: “After a horrific year, my family and I finally have peace.”

“Thank you for your love and support, especially to Birmingham Police, in particular PC Marius Dinescu, Judge Tom Rochford, State Prosecutor Timothy Sapwell, Members of the Jury and Birmingham Crown Court, Katie Breathwick, Classic FM, Global Radio, Severine Berman and Simon Jones.”

The Everybody hitmaker was flooded with support following the positive news.

‘So scary’

“Thank heavens my darling girl. You will have peace and peace of mind. I am devastated by all you have suffered. Your courage is monumental,” Vanessa Feltz wrote.

“So scary sounds horrible sending you all lots of love hope you can put this behind you xxx,” Juliet Sear added.

“I’m so sorry you had to go through this, but very pleased you can now move forward in peace x,” a third person wrote.

“Relieved for you my luv,” singer Beverley Knight shared.

