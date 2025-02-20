Mrs Hinch shares first pictures as she gives birth to baby boy and pays tribute to her late dad with his name

Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, as give birth to a gorgeous baby boy.

The Instagram influencer shared the joyous news on social media, where she updated fans with an adorable photo.

The 34-year-old ‘cleanfluencer’ has been updating her 4.8m followers over her pregnancy journey for several months, and now they’ve seen the bundle of joy!

As fans expected, Sophie paid tribute to her late dad with the tot’s name.

Mrs Hinch gives birth to baby number three

Earlier tonight (February 20) Sophie shared three pictures of her new arrival. She captioned the post: “Welcome to the world. Vinnie Alan Barker Hinchliffe. Born 18th February at 12:21pm , 6lb7oz.”

She added: “Our beautiful little heart healer entered the world In the month we needed him most, February. February is my Dad’s birthday month. My birthday month … And now, it’s our Vinnie’s.”

Sophie then said: “The signs, the comfort ,the joy, you really are just everything we have needed and more Vinnie. Now it’s time to meet your beautiful big brothers, and start the next chapter in our Hinch story.”

Paying tribute to her husband, she said: “@mrhinchhome I love you beyond words.”

She then shared: “ILYD , I feel you. Barker always.” Barker was her maiden name – her late dad’s surname. Alan was his first name. ILYD stands for I love you, Dad.

The little bub will join older brothers Ronnie, five, and Lennie, three.

Sophie’s late dad approved her baby names before he died (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

Mrs Hinch’s baby announcement

The now mum-of-three told the world she was expecting in October 2024, only six months after her dad tragically passed away.

In a short clip, fans saw her husband Jamie painting words on a wall inside their house which read “Baby Boy #3”, with their boys, Ronnie, five, and Lennie, three, adding their hand prints as well.

The video then slowly changed from a black-and-white filter into colour, revealing the blue paint on the wall.

We then saw Sophie cradling her bump in a black catsuit.

Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above.

Sophie’s dad passed away before meeting her baby boy

The happy news came just six months after her father died, and Sophie paid tribute to dad Alan in the caption of the announcement.

She wrote at the time: “Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love.

“Ronnie and Lennie’s baby brother. Our baby boy no. 3. Joining us in 2025. The three musketeers.”

Alan sadly died on April 25, 2024, but Sophie waited a couple of weeks to break the news on social media, until she was ready.

Although the family have not revealed his cause of death, the cleaning guru did explain that he had stints in hospital previously. In April 2023, she took a social media break when he was receiving medical attention.

She wrote: “My dad is in hospital at the moment guys. My dad has never been blessed shall we say with fantastic health – from his chest, his lungs, his heart.

“He’s always struggled you know.”

Mrs Hinch has three sons with her husband Jamie (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

Dad approved of her chosen names

In a Q&A session with her Instagram followers in November, Mrs Hinch explained her father already approved of her chosen baby names.

She has had a name picked out and ready several months before his arrival. However, it has a special significance because Alan helped her pick out the right ones.

In one question which asked if she had any name ideas, she said: “Yes we have his name set. I have the text message conversations on my phone with my dad where we were randomly talking about baby names that went with Ronnie and Lennie.

“I was nowhere near ready to have another baby at that point but I told Dad the boy’s name and girl’s name that me and Jamie loved and he replied saying ‘perfect Bubber’. So I’ve got those messages forever, Dad loved the name, so no matter what happens baby’s name is 100% set and nothing will change it.”

Preparing for the arrival

Weeks before the infant was here, Mrs Hinch told fans she was a “bit nervous”. But, despite the nerves, she told fans she couldn’t wait for the baby to ‘finally be here’.

After the New Year she began decorating the nursery, including purchasing the wallpaper, as well as painting and panelling the room. But she confessed she was behind schedule.

Sophie said: “I don’t know if it’s just me, but it seems that with my third, I seem to be getting less and less things – I seem to need less and don’t worry as much.”

“I want to make it into baby boy’s toy box or blanket box and keep it in the nursery,” she added. Sophie had started the project of upcycling the small wooden chest with her dad before he passed away.

“So that’s a project to do. Apart from that, guys, I’m sorry, I’m no further along.

“I’ll be all right, though, we’ll get there!”

