Celebrities celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year – from Oti Mabuse to Janette Manrara

Mother’s Day has arrived in the UK – and celebs up and down the country will no doubt be kicking back and relaxing…

While breakfast in bed, handmade cards and lush-smelling flowers are usually on the menu, there’s nothing sweeter than the first very Mother’s Day! And for some showbiz stars, this year will be their very first time celebrating all-things-mum (which should be an all-year-thing, just saying…)

From a Strictly favourite to a chart-topping pop star, here are the famous faces that are celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time!

The dancer welcomed her first baby recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mother’s Day UK: Oti Mabuse celebrating with baby girl

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse welcomed her first baby, a girl, with husband Marius Lepure back in December. Oti has decided to not share many details about her daughter and has not told her fans her name or when she was born.

And we only know the baby is a girl after Oti’s sister Motsi Mabuse slipped up. Sharing the news of the birth with her own followers, Motsi wrote: “Merry Christmas – call us Auntie & Uncle! Welcome to the family baby girl @otimabuse & @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it’s going to be fun.”

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson welcomed their first child last year (Credit: E4)

Laura Anderson

Love Island star Laura Anderson gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson in September 2023. She shares the bundle of joy with Gary Lucy – and the pair have had an on-and-off relationship for years.

Laura and Gary met while filming Celebs Go Dating in 2022, falling for each other instead of the civilians they had been paired with. However, they split in the early stages of the pregnancy with Bonnie. But after weeks of speculation from fans, Gary and Laura seemingly revealed in January this year that they are back together.

Pixie is a proud mama to one (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pixie Lott

Pop star Pixie Lott and model Oliver Cheshire welcomed their first baby late last year. The showbiz couple have been together for 13 years and tied the knot in 2022. Back in June last year, they revealed that they were expecting their first baby together.

And in November, Pixie told fans on Instagram that she and Oliver had settled on a name for their baby boy. The former Strictly star revealed that they have named their newborn son, Albert.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah’s baby was born in September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hannah Cooper celebrating first Mother’s Day

In September, TV favourite Joel Dommett shared the amazing news that his wife Hannah Cooper gave birth to their first baby. Joel and Hannah announced they were expecting back in May – much to the delight of fans.

Fast forward to September and it was revealed that the pair – who married in 2017 – had welcomed their bundle of joy. An Instagram post read: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his dad’s.”

The Strictly star is celebrating her first Mother’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Janette Manrara celebrating first UK Mother’s Day

Strictly dancer Janette Manrara delighted fans back in July 2023, when she revealed she had given birth to her first baby. Janette shares the tot with Strictly co-star Aljaz Skorjanec.

Janette and Aljaz’s daughter Lyra was born last July. Her Strictly Come Dancing parents discovered they were expecting as they were due to start IVF treatment. The couple share caring for Lyra as they juggle their work commitments.

Nicola welcomed her first child this year (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Thorp

Back in January this year, former Coronation Street star Nicola announced that she had given birth to her first child with fiancé Nikesh Patel.

Nicola, 35, who played Nicola Rubinstein on the ITV soap, took to social media to tell her followers she and Nikesh had welcomed a baby girl. However, Nicola has not shared the name of the tot.

The pair share a daughter, Havana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chyna Mills

After his split from Katya Jones, Strictly star Neil Jones found love and moved on with Love Island star Chyna Mills. Chyna and Neil welcomed their first child, Havana, now five months, in October 2023.

