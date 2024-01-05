This Morning star Nicola Thorp welcomes first baby with fiancé Nikesh Patel

Former Coronation Street actress and This Morning star Nicola Thorp announced that she has given birth to her first child with fiancé Nikesh Patel.

Nicola, 35, took to social media on Thursday to tell her followers she and Nikesh had welcomed a baby girl.

But she also used the opportunity to shed light on the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

As well as sharing a black and white photo of their baby holding onto their hands, the couple shared a statement on the state of the world.

They wrote: “We are delighted to say that we recently welcomed our beautiful baby daughter into the world.

“Everything they say about birth being a rollercoaster of emotions is true. We’re shattered and smitten and everything in between.

“Social media is a difficult place right now. If your timeline is anything like ours, it’s filled with images of babies and children dying in conflict or living in fear and unimaginable danger.

They added: “It doesn’t feel right to share our news on here without also acknowledging how fortunate we are that our baby is safe.

“If like us you feel helpless, please consider donating to the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency, who are responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and supporting pregnant women, new mums, and their babies.

“Every child deserves to be born into safety.”

Fans congratulate Nicola and Nikesh

Fans are praising Nicola and Nikesh – who starred alongside her on Celebrity Hunted last year – for their powerful message.

One writes: “Congratulations, and how sweet of you to think about Gaza and put such kind message out there god bless you guys.”

Nicola and fiancé Nikesh Patel announced they were expecting in September (Credit: Channel 4)

A second adds: “Huge congratulations to you both! Such a lovely, sensitive, thoughtful way to tell such wonderful news too.”

While a third says: “Huge congratulations to you both and [heart] for sharing such an important message alongside your happy news.”

Meanwhile, Nicola’s former This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz wrote: “Congratulations! So thrilled with your wonderful news.”

Josie Gibson wrote: “Congratulations!” alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

