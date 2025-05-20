Morning Live star Gethin Jones in emotional goodbye: ‘End of an era’

Morning Live host Gethin Jones has been supported by fans after he issued an emotional goodbye post.

The presenter, 47, hosted a special post-match ceremony on Sunday (May 18) to celebrate Everton Senior Men’s team’s final goodbye to Goodison Park after 133 years.

During a game against Southampton, Everton triumphed in their final Premier League match at home. And, as expected, football fans were delighted – including Gethin.

The popular presenter called the move the ‘end of an era’ (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live host Gethin Jones on ‘end of era’

Over the weekend, Gethin took to his Instagram to reflect on the emotional day.

As well as video of himself at the stadium, Gethin also included snaps from the special event, including a selfie with co-host Tony Bellew.

In the caption, Morning Live star Gethin penned: “What a history, what a day. Goodison Park, forever @everton.”

Gethin on ‘one of the best experiences he’s had’

Gethin added: “On a personal note, one of the best experiences l’ve ever had… To compere the “End of an Era” ceremony in front of 40,000 people, live on the telly. To chat to some of Everton’s greats. The script kinda went out of the window, pure emotion everywhere.”

The footy fan finished off the post by saying: “End of an era for the men. Just the start for the women.”

Gethin’s fans soon rushed to the comments section, with one person writing: “You did a great job Gethin.”

Someone else added: “Fantastic coverage you and your team deserve one hell of a large cold beer now!”

A third person chimed in: “What an honour. Well done Gethin.”

It might be the end of an era for the Everton’s men’s team at Goodison Park, but Everton’s women’s team is taking over the stadium from the 2025/26 season, led by captain Megan Finnigan.

Reports have claimed the pair are more than just good friends (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live stars Gethin and Helen

It comes after reports claimed Gethin and Morning Live co-star Helen Skelton have a blossoming friendship that is forming into something bigger behind the scenes.

Since splitting from singer Katherine Jenkins in 2011, Gethin has kept his love life under wraps. However, he recently admitted he was back on the dating scene. In 2022, Helen split from husband Richie Myler, with whom she shares three children.

Just like Gethin, she has also kept her relationships hush-hush. However, according to Daily Mail, Helen and Gethin could be more than just good friends.

