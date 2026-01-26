Monty Don announces heartbreaking death and reveals touching home burial has already taken place

TV favourite Monty Don has revealed that one of his beloved dogs, Peggy, sadly died over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram last night (January 25), Monty posted a picture of Peggy and revealed that she had died just days before her 16th birthday.

His fans flooded the gardener with condolences for the pooch, who often appeared alongside him on Gardeners’ World.

TV gardener Monty Don has revealed his dog Peggy has died (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don announces death of dog Peggy

Monty shared: “Peggy died yesterday. She was an old lady – a few weeks short of her 16th birthday – and went as she had lived, gently and without fuss. She was eccentric, quirky, infinitely gentle and loving and will be missed terribly.”

He then shared that he has already buried Peggy in the garden, alongside his other dogs.

He added: “She is now buried in the coppice alongside Nigel and Nell and the other dogs.”

‘The loss of our dogs is unbearable’

Supported poured in.

TV’s Lisa Snowdon said: “Sending love to you all.” Nicki Chapman added: “So sorry.”

Another follower commented: “Ohhhhhh Peggy, have a heavenly life filled with chasing rabbits and squirrels with no back pain. Never having to walk in the rain. Always being warm and always having a lap to snuggle up on. I’m dreading the day mine goes and I am sending lots of hugs Monty.”

“Oh no. The loss of our dogs is unbearable grief. So sorry for your loss of sweet little Peggy,” said another. “I am so sorry to read this. Sleep tightly Peggy,” another commented.

“So sorry for your loss. Any dog who is lucky enough the live out their days at Longmeadow has achieved serendipity,” said another of Monty’s home.

Monty with Patti and Ned (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don’s dogs

The star is a huge animal lover. Sadly, Monty lost dog Nellie at the end of 2023. Nigel, another of his pets, died in 2020.

His two remaining dogs – Ned, a Golden Retriever, and Patti, a Yorkshire terrier – are often seen on his BBC gardening show, Gardeners’ World.

