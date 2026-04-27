Monty Don shares his sadness after death of Gardeners’ World guest Nigel Dunnett

Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don has shared his sadness after the death of Nigel Dunnett.

Nigel, 63, was a British horticulturist and academic who was a professor of planting design and urban horticulture at the University of Sheffield.

He appeared on Gardeners’ World back in 2023, and he also appeared alongside Monty on his British Gardens series last year.

Gardeners’ World host Monty Don visited Nigel’s garden last year (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don mourns loss of Gardeners’ World guest

Gardeners’ World and Garden Rescue presenter Arit Anderson shared the sad news of Nigel’s death on social media last night.

She posted a picture of herself with her late pal and said: “It is with a very heavy sad heart that I have to share with you that this morning Nigel Dunnett passed away. His wife Marta has given me permission to put this on social media, as sadly she is unable to at this time.

“I’m too upset to say more. But for those that knew him well, you know we have just lost one of our dear talented friends and our beautiful world of plants and design will miss him sorely.

“Please do let people know as his reach is global. Rest well dear friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arit Anderson (@aritanderson)

‘So sorry to hear this’

Tributes were soon posted in the comments section, including one from Monty. He shared: “So sorry to hear this.”

It’s the second heartbreaking loss Monty has endured of late, after losing his dog Peggy earlier this year.

Zoe Ball also posted. She said: “Oh no. I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending condolences to you, his wife and family Arit. What a terrible loss.”

Frances Tophill added: “This is such sad, sad news. What in incredible man. With an amazing legacy, but what a thoroughly lovely person too. Huge loss. Sending love. And to his family.”

Nicki Chapman commented too. She said: “Such sad news. Sending love to his wife and family, to you Arit and all his gardening friends and colleagues.”

Read more: Stoic Monty Don in end-of-life confession

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