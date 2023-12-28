Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury opt to bring Bambi on New Years getaway after feeling ‘upset’ over prospect of leaving her behind

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she has changed her New Year’s Eve plans with fiancé Tommy Fury after being left feeling “heartbroken”.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 24, met on the 2019 series of Love Island, finishing in second place. They may not have won the series, but have become one of the show’s most successful couples.

The pair welcomed their daughter Bambi back in January and got engaged in July of this year.

However, they have recently been rocked by split rumours after footage emerged of Tommy on a night out in Dubai.

Proving their relationship is as strong as ever, the couple had planned a romantic getaway for just the two of them over New Year’s – but their plans have now changed.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury: New Year’s Holiday

Taking to YouTube, the influencer has revealed that they will be including Bambi on their holiday.

Molly-Mae says she is “so excited” that her daughter is joining them in The Maldives.

Molly-Mae is ‘so excited’ to have her daughter joining her (Credit: YouTube)

She said: “I feel so many mixed emotions about it.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was feeling apprehensive about taking Bambi to The Maldives. To be completely honest and 100% real with you, originally it was meant to be just Tommy and me going for a romantic holiday and our present to each other for Christmas.”

‘Feeling so proud’

She said: “As it got closer and the holiday came around, we were both saying we didn’t feel comfortable with the idea of spending New Year’s away from Bambi. That was breaking both of our hearts.

“It didn’t feel right. I felt really upset about the idea of leaving her,” she concluded.

The family has already touched down in The Maldives (Credit: Instagram)

Molly-Mae has already started sharing clips from their family holiday, including a video of Bambi sat on Tommy’s lap.

The video shows him sweetly planting a kiss on her head.

“Feeling so proud to have gotten our girl to the other side of the world,” she wrote on top of the footage.

