Reality star Molly-Mae Hague and her sister Zoe Rae have turned fans off with their recent comments surrounding their summer.

Both Molly, 26, and her big sister Zoe, 29, are no strangers to documenting their lives with fans, and both have their own YouTube channels where they share regular updates.

Recently, Zoe and her husband, Danny, celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting Bali for a once-in-a-lifetime trip. However, it wasn’t everything she had hoped.

Molly’s sister Zoe faced backlash following Bali vlog (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae’s sister slammed for Bali comments

In her vlog, Zoe expressed her disappointment in Bali.

“Since landing in Bali, something for us has just not felt quite right. We came to Bali with high expectations because we’d seen on social media everyone having had such a lovely time, such gorgeous places to go for food and lovely beaches, lovely gyms, lovely coffee shops. If you took a picture of the coffee shop and zoomed out, you would see what the reality was,” she explained.

Zoe, despite being a social media star herself, blamed the misconception of the country on influencers and celebrities.

As a result, Zoe and Danny left Bali after 48 hours and flew off to the Atlantis hotel in Dubai, where booking a room last minute in July can cost roughly £400 to £5,500. “We are making the executive decision to go and enjoy the rest of our anniversary somewhere we know that we love and can just relax and drink water without worrying,” she said.

The response was far from understanding.

“Bali is not a luxury place. Hope this helps,” one user wrote on TikTok.

“Went to Bali for gyms and coffee shops ?? I can’t,” another person shared.

“Bali is a truly magical place with incredible people! But it is a poor country and I think people forget that and expect it to be like Dubai when that isn’t the reality,” a third remarked.

“That’s crazy you left after 2 days. You didn’t even give it a go! I’ve travelled almost all of Asia and have been to Bali 23 times now. It’s really amazing if you go to the right places. What a shame you felt like that!” a fourth wrote on YouTube.

‘Molly is cringing a bit’

Following the backlash, sources have claimed that Molly is ’embarrassed’ for Zoe.

“Molly is cringing a bit, but trying to stay graceful. She’s not mad – she just finds it embarrassing. She’s super protective of Zoe, but she did roll her eyes when she saw the Bali video. Zoe’s always been more blunt than Molly and that contrast is showing now,” an insider told Closer.

“Honestly, Molly’s more worried about the brand deals than the backlash. Bali is big with influencers – it’s basically the holy land of influencer content. Saying it’s overrated is like slating Paris during Fashion Week,” they continued.

“Zoe’s comments were unscripted, but Molly’s world is all about control, with curated visuals and carefully worded captions. People will be asking and checking if Molly shares her sister’s views.”

ED! has contacted Molly’s reps for comment.

However, Molly has since found herself in some heat after bashing her own summer holiday…

Molly-Mae claimed she hadn’t done anything this summer (Credit: YouTube)

‘I haven’t a life!’

Since Zoe’s vlog, Molly yesterday (July 21) shared one of her own where she was talking to her sister about how disappointing her summer has been so far.

“I will get to the end of summer without having done one fun thing,” she insisted.

“Zoe, I haven’t socialised once. I am going to get to the end of this summer, I haven’t done one social fun thing,” Mollie continued.

“I haven’t a life. I haven’t a life. It’s not good.”

Her sister Zoe, shared her support, expressing: “That’s not good. Yeah, you do need to start having a bit of one.”

As she continued to complain, Molly later shared a roundup of her summer so far on Instagram.

Within the carousel post, the former Love Island star could be seen attending Wimbledon, happy days out with her daughter Bambi, and enjoying dinner out, to highlight a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

‘It comes across as being out-of-touch’

Unsurprisingly, Molly’s exchange with her sister has also made headlines, and not everyone is impressed.

PR expert Fiona Harrold insisted the pair both have “made a huge mistake in moaning about their life”.

Talking about Molly, she added: “While she may have meant to show her followers that she is just like them and doesn’t lead a glamorous life, that has not worked. Instead, she is coming across as spoiled and unappreciative of her good fortune and incredible lifestyle.”

“When you have 8 million followers on social media and millions in the bank, you cannot complain that you haven’t done ‘one fun thing’ this summer. You just can’t! It comes across as being out-of-touch with ‘real life’ and the struggles many face in these times. There are people who can’t afford holidays with their children and complaining, ‘I haven’t a life. I haven’t a life’ shows that you are unaware of how fortunate you are compared to other Mums.”

Fiona declared that Molly-Mae “will be mortified that her words have upset some and alienated many others”.

“They need to go watch the big stars who have worked for their success from a young age and are aware of how lucky they are and grateful for what they have.”