Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Tsiakkas is celebrating her 30th birthday today (August 29).

The pro dancer shared the milestone with a post on her Instagram, where she was also celebrated by her co-stars.

Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Tsiakkas turns 30

“The big 3-0” Michelle captioned the joyful snaps.

“Grateful for the highs, the lows and all the lessons in between.” She continued, “Proud of who I’ve become and excited for who I’m still becoming. Staying true to myself has been my greatest win – here’s to the next chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Tsiakkas (@michelle_tsiak)

Strictly co-stars wish her a happy birthday

The comment section was quickly filled with birthday wishes from Michelle’s fans and co-stars alike.

One follower was blown away, commenting: “There’s no way you’re 30 OMG?!?! HAPPY BIRTHDAY GIRL!!!”

Another adorably told her: “Happiest Birthday to the amazing Michelle!!! Watching you dance always makes my day!”

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas wished her a “Happy birthday. Xxx”

Former Strictly champion Ellie Leach also commented: “happy birthday michelle”.

Several stars also shared tributes to Michelle on their own social media.

Strictly stars are celebrating Michelle Tsiakkas on her birthday (Credit: Instagram)

“Happy 30th.” Amy Dowden posted a lovely photo of herself, Michelle, Dianne and Nancy to her story, “May your day be as beautiful as you.”

Strictly heartthrob Vito Coppola also shared a photo of the two of them looking cosy and revealing his adorable nickname for Michelle.

“Happy birthday Mish,” He captioned the snap, “wish you all beautiful things #realfriend.”

Vito revealed his adorable nickname for Michelle (Credit: Instagram)

When did Michelle join Strictly?

Michelle joined Strictly Come Dancing as a pro in 2022. She was born in Cyprus and also has Sri Lankan heritage.

Her boyfriend, Simone Arena, is also a professional dancer who has starred on the Belgian, Italian and Irish versions of Strictly.

Last season, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick was her first celebrity partner on the show.

Read More: Strictly star Michelle Tsiakkas’s warning after being ‘traumatised’ over pickpocketing incident

You can send Michelle your birthday wishes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.