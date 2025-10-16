Michelle Keegan was left fuming after having her car keyed by vandals yesterday (Wednesday, October 15).

Telly star Michelle, 38, shared the shock damage to her vehicle on her Instagram story.

Michelle’s car was keyed (Credit: @michkeegan / Instagram)

Michelle Keegan reveals vandals keyed her car

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday, Michelle revealed that vandals had deliberately scratched the paintwork off her car.

In a video for her 7.5 million followers to see, former Coronation Street star Michelle could be seen showing off a scratch that ran along the length of her car.

“Hope the person who did this felt better bout themselves afterwards. Scruffs,” she captioned the video.

In the next video, Michelle then showed herself seething in the front seat whilst trying to smile.

Michelle was fuming (Credit: @michkeegan / Instagram)

“Smiling on the outside, screaming on the inside, working out how not to let it ruin my day,” she then wrote.

“Whhhhhy though?” she then added.

The star also added the Annie Lennox song, Why, to the video.

Michelle didn’t reveal which of her vehicles was keyed. However, she has been previously spotted driving a black Range Rover SVR, which can be worth as much as a whopping £100,000 brand new.

Michelle’s show was axed (Credit: BBC)

Two Michelle Keegan shows axed

Michelle’s car being keyed comes hot off the heels of the news that her BBC One show, Ten Pound Poms, has been axed after two series.

The drama, which first aired in 2023, followed a group of Brits who emigrated from post-war Britain to Australia in the 1950s.

Though the second series ended with several cliffhangers, BBC bosses revealed that it won’t be returning for a third series.

“It’s been a joy to bring the story of the Ten Pound Poms to life for BBC viewers and we are really grateful to Danny Brocklehurst, Eleven and all the cast and crew who have worked on the series,” a statement from the broadcaster said.

When it launched in 2023, the show was bringing in over six million viewers. However, by the time the second series finished airing earlier this year, its viewership had halved to just over three million viewers.

News of Ten Pound Poms’ axing comes as the final season of Michelle’s hit Sky comedy Brassic airs.

