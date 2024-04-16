Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright in ‘deep heart-to-heart’ as he ‘puts on a brave face’

Mark Wright is reportedly putting on a “brave face” amid cruel trolling, which has left wife Michelle Keegan trying to “reassure” him.

The couple – who have been married for nine years – have become “stronger” thanks to this, sources claim.

Mark Wright putting on a ‘brave face’ amid trolling

The trolls have been pretty cruel to Mark recently, especially amid Michelle’s success with Netflix‘s hit show, Fool Me Once.

Mark and Michelle are currently in Australia. Michelle is filming the second series of Ten Pound Poms for the BBC. Mark, meanwhile, has been posting on social media about some of the things he’s been getting up to Down Under.

However, the trolls haven’t been kind at all, with many accusing Mark of being a “nobody” and claiming that Michelle “carries” them.

“Mark No Job Wright,” one troll wrote on Instagram. Another cruel troll said: “Love the fact all he’s carrying is his shows. She carries everything else.”

“He’s a nobody now. Five-minute wonder!” someone else cruelly added.

Now, it’s been reported that the comments have been getting to Mark – so much so that he and Michelle have had a “heart-to-heart” about it.

Mark has confided in Michelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have ‘heart-to-heart’

Speaking to Closer magazine, a source said: “Mark has been doing his best to put on a brave face and ignore the comments, but it’s easier said than done – especially when he’s already feeling conscious of the fact that he’s not where he thought he’d be at this point in his career.”

“He’s immensely proud and supportive of Michelle, but it does hurt when the haters come out in full force and belittle him. “Michelle is conscious of Mark feeling in any way inferior to her or demasculinised, and seeing how affected he was by the cruel jibes sparked a deep heart-to-heart and, in a way, made them stronger,” they then continued.

The source then said: “Mark has tried to brush off the comments but they still hurt. Michelle has reassured Mark that these people are just bitter and don’t know the ins and outs of their relationship or what’s going on behind the scenes.”

The star has big plans (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan prioritising marriage to Mark Wright AND her career

The source then continued, saying that whilst Michelle’s priority is her marriage to Mark, her career is very important to her too.

They claimed that the 36-year-old wants to capitalise on the success of Fool Me Once. They also claim she’d love to “conquer” Hollywood.

The source then went on to claim that being in Australia has given Michelle and Mark time to “really talk” about their future.

The source then added that the couple have some plans to work together in the pipeline.

ED! has contacted Mark and Michelle’s reps for comment.

