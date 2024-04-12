Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright defended as they’re trolled over home transformation

Fans of Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been rallying around to support the married couple after trolls disapproved of their home renovation.

While the glamorous couple might like to keep their personal life fairly private, they do have a home Instagram account where fans can follow their journey to creating their “dream” house.

Mark and Michelle’s home has undergone a huge transformation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off gorgeous home

In an Instagram video shared this week (April 11), Michelle and Mark showed off their stunning entrance hall.

In addition to the floor being decorated with white marble tiles, Michelle and Mark opted for a matching sweeping staircase with black banisters.

While walking up the stairs, you could see that their eye-catching chandelier was lit from the top by a large skylight.

“When we designed our house and first had visions, it was always the hall that everything was going to be built around. We showed Chris @escalier_uk our dream sweeping staircase and we remember his words: ‘I will bring that to life exactly,'” they said.

The couple expressed that their vision was “absolutely nailed”.

“Then it was about choosing the centrepiece…. The chandelier, this had to be right. Michelle had a vision of golden raindrops falling from the sky, she wanted it to be more than just a hanging ceiling light but more of a piece of art,” they continued.

“The day we walked into the showroom to see the finished product … we were absolutely blown away!!”

‘It’s not practical’

In the space of 16 hours, 32,000 fans liked the post while more than 740 people took to the comments section. Sadly, not everyone was a fan of the transformation.

“It’s beautiful however it’s not practical, you can definitely injure yourself slipping on those shiny floors with socks on, it’s also not very cosy and more like a show house,” one user wrote.

“Why do two people need such a huge house ?” another person asked.

“Not for me rather have a proper home cosy this looks cold and show house,” a third remarked.

“No not cosy way too big,” a fourth said.

While some weren’t a fan, others love Michelle and Mark’s ‘dream’ home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans defend Michelle and Mark’s ‘dream’ home

Despite people questioning Michelle and Mark’s taste for their “dream” home, many came to their defense.

“Beautiful. Hard work pays off, wishing you both every happiness and love in your forever home,” one user shared.

“I bet you pinch yourself every five minutes! Such an amazing home – well done,” another said.

“So beautiful, classy and elegant, just like Michelle,” a third remarked.

“Definitely the wow factor,” a fourth said.

