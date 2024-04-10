Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan ‘tense’ and ‘frustrated’ in public appearance: ‘Michelle is on the offensive’

Actress Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright are currently spending time Down Under.

The couple are in Sydney, Australia, while she films the second series of her BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

The pair – who have been married for nine years – were recently photographed out on a stroll.

But, in photographs obtained by OK!, one expert has suggested that they seem distant, with a significant gap between them.

Mark and Michelle typically look happy and close (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright news: Couple look ‘tense’

Former TOWIE star Mark is seen wearing a grey T-shirt with black shorts during the walk. Michelle, meanwhile, was pictured with her arms crossed in a khaki jacket with pale combat trousers.

Body language expert Darren Stanton analysed the images on behalf of Slingo and claimed: “They have quite a distance between them here, they’re usually quite tactile and close with each other. The fact she has a great distance feels significant here. She has her arms folded, which is a defence.”

Additionally, he added that Michelle’s body language is “creating a barrier between her and him”.

Michelle is wearing sunglasses in the pictures, but Darren said: “We can see her eyebrows are pulled together and pulled down. That appears to show frustration, meaning she’s not in the happiest mood. Meanwhile, his posture is one of someone who is passive, who is submissive. He doesn’t appear to be offering any defence to the situation.”

Darren notes that “Michelle is on the offensive, and Mark is on the defensive”.

He continues: “The other thing I notice when I look closer is that his facial expressions show a combination of sadness and shame. When we dip our head down and tilt it right or left, that usually denotes shame. She appears to be angry, he looks passive with his eyebrows down, which denotes sadness.”

‘Just a moment in time’

However, he does point out that a still image is “just a moment in time”.

Adding that Michelle seems like the “dominant person in that relationship in this moment”, Darren pointed out that it’s “hard to tell” the “extent” of the “tension” displayed in the pictures.

Indeed, in the last set of pictures of the couple, taken over the weekend, they were all over each other enjoying a passionate kiss on the beach.

