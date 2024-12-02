Michelle Keegan has given fans a glimpse inside her luxurious ‘£3.5m’ Essex house as she unveiled her stunning Christmas decorations.

The actress has fully embraced the festive season. In a series of Instagram posts, she showcased a glimpse of her holiday-ready home.

Michelle Keegan reveals Christmas house decorations

Captioning the festive snaps, Michelle wrote: “Happy 1st December… I’ll be honest, I stepped into Christmas weeks ago. Here’s to the best month of the year.”

She concluded her caption with a series of Christmas-themed emojis.

In one shot, Michelle showcased their plush cinema room. In the corner, she placed a large Christmas tree adorned with gold tinsel and matching baubles.

The centrepiece of the room is a circular cream sofa adorned with beige cushions.

The shelves show off more Christmas ornaments, including four stockings, one for each member of the family – Michelle, Mark, and their dogs.

Mini Christmas trees, wreaths, candles, mini Nutcrackers and candy canes make up the rest of the decor.

Michelle also treated fans to a peek at the mansion’s grand entrance.

A large arch frames the doorway, which opens to reveal another elaborate Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, the circular staircase is adorned with oversized baubles.

In another snap, Michelle’s beloved Pomeranian, Phoebe, lounges comfortably in a personalised dog bed near the fireplace.

The Fool Me Once actress didn’t stop at home decor. She also shared photos of herself shopping for winter essentials and baking Christmas-themed cookies.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been married since 2015 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Michelle’s fans flooded the comments of the post to gush over her decorating skills.

“What an amazing, cosy space!” One fan wrote.

“Wow! Your living/cinema room is beautiful!” Another echoed.

A third fan sent their love: “Hope you have the best December Michelle you deserve it, also Phoebe is so adorable!!”

“The front room of my dreams,” a fan mused.

“Love these photos – it’s the best time of the year,” another gushed.

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street star Michelle recently hit headlines when she opened up about her marriage to TOWIE star Mark Wright.

“I’m happy to have a night on the sofa with our dogs watching TV and relaxing,” she admitted that the couple prefer an early night rather than “dinner and drinks until the early hours.”

“After dinner, I’ll look at my watch and say, ‘It’s 9:30 pm, we’d better get back home for bedtime! It’s a bit more boring now!” She joked.

