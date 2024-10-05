Fool Me Once actor Michelle Keegan has revealed that her marriage to TV star Mark Wright is no longer as eventful as it used to be.

Michelle, who rose to fame on Corrie, married former TOWIE star Mark in May 2015 at Hengrave Hall in Suffolk. Despite their high-profile status and regular red-carpet appearances, the pair have managed to maintain their privacy over the years.

Mark and Michelle have been married for nine years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan spills details about her marriage to Mark Wright

In a new interview with Closer Magazine, Michelle gave a little more insight into her marriage to Mark nine years later.

“I’m happy to have a night on the sofa with our dogs watching TV and relaxing,” she admitted, adding, “But we do still like to get dressed up and go out for dinner.”

Michelle insisted that “in the old days,” she and Mark would “go out for dinner and drinks until the early hours.” However, those days appear to be long done.

“But now, after dinner, I’ll look at my watch and say, ‘It’s 9:30 pm, we’d better get back home for bedtime! It’s a bit more boring now!’” she continued.

Michelle would rather stay at home with Mark instead of a night out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle and Mark’s luxurious home

It’s no surprise that Michelle would rather spend time at home with Mark when the pair own a £3.5 million Essex mansion.

The home features five bedrooms, a state-of-the-art gym, a sauna, an outdoor pool, and a cinema room.

While talking to The Guardian, Michelle gushed about her luxurious home with Mark.

“It still gets me emotional. Because we’ve worked really hard for it. We’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices,” she said.

“I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But, it’s worth it.”

