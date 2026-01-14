Michelle Elman, 33, reveals tube in her brain is ‘broken’ as she issues shock health update following surgery

This Morning presenter Michelle Elman underwent brain surgery again after a scan revealed a new cyst and has since issued a shocking health update.

The 33-year-old life coach, who appears on the ITV daytime show as an expert, lives with a condition called hydrocephalus. According to the NHS, it is “a build-up of fluid in the brain. The excess fluid puts pressure on the brain, which can damage it.”

In November, Michelle opened up about having the surgery. “It’s not urgent but it is needed so now I have to figure out when to schedule this so it disrupts my life as little as possible.”

However, following the major operation, she has been informed of some unsettling news…

Following her surgery, Michelle revealed they found out a tube in her brain was ‘broken’ (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Elman reveals tube in her brain ‘was broken’

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday (January 13), Michelle shared she “survived my third brain surgery in a month”.

That said, in a follow-up post, she announced they had “discovered the tube in my brain was broken”.

She continued: “And that wasn’t even the part they were fixing. Now I’m just sat here wondering how l wrote a whole [bleep]ing book with my brain filling with water for years?!?! I’ve been on live TV and radio multiple times?! Absolute madness.”

Michelle joked that it “might explain some of my other questionable life choices”.

Following concerns, Michelle revealed she has had visitors (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle is in good company

As she currently recovers in the hospital, Michelle’s followers appeared concerned that she was alone.

However, in a fresh update from today (January 14), she assured everyone she has been in good company.

“Thanks for all the concern of me being alone. I see someone everyday, my family are here now and friends come and visit and bring good company but bad puns like this meow-ditation stress toy,” she wrote, showing off her new toy and a visitor.

