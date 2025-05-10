Michelle Collins on death that prompted toyboy husband 20 years her junior to propose

Michelle Collins previously opened up about the tragic death that prompted her now-husband to pop the question.

The actress, 62, shot to fame playing bad girl Cindy Beale in BBC’s EastEnders. And away from the TV show, Michelle is happily married to toyboy husband Mike Davidson, 40.

However, in 2024, Michelle – who is on Blankety Blank on Saturday (May 10) – revealed the tender but tragic reason Mike popped the question.

Michelle Collins on reason husband asked her to marry her

Michelle and Mike first struck up a romance in 2012 after being set up by pals. Taking the next step, Mike popped the question in 2022 before getting married that same year – and it turns out the reason for his proposal was heartbreaking.

At the time, Michelle had just lost her beloved mum to cancer. And, according to the actress, Mike proposed in a bid for Michelle to feel “safe” amid her grief and difficult time.

“I’ve been engaged a few times, but I never thought I would ever get married,” Michelle said on Kaye Adams’ podcast How to be 60.

Michelle’s mum’s death promoted Mike to propose

She added: “Actually he [Mike] also said he would never get married. I said: ‘So why did you suddenly decide? Why did you ask me?’ I was intrigued.

“He said: ‘Because with your mum gone, I knew how much she meant to you and I felt I wanted to make you feel safe and look after you.'”

Michelle continued: “It’s such a beautiful lovely thing to say. And I suppose I do feel safe.”

Michelle feels ‘very very lucky’

Gushing over her beau, Michelle also said: “It’s a case of somebody I can do nothing with. I can just be me and not worry that he thinks I’m boring, or that I think he’s boring. Somebody to be bored with and to do nothing with. I think that is a true partner.

“We are very different people. But I think it’s the yin and the yang and that’s what makes us tick. He’s very supportive, he’s not in the same industry, which is really great.

“He’s kind of normal, but can you be normal married to me?! You’ve got to be a very tolerant person. I feel very lucky.”

