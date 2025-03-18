Inside the lives of Michael Jackson’s kids today – suicide attempt; engagement; sexuality ‘taboo’

Whether they liked it or not, the kids of Michael Jackson were brought into the spotlight from the day they were born.

As they have gotten older, the King Of Pop’s three children, Prince, 28, Paris, 26, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 21, have become more visible to the public now that they’re grown. However, when they were children, their late father, who died in 2009 at age 50, would try to protect them from the paparazzi with masks and veils.

In a 2021 interview with Good Morning Britain, Prince revealed that he and his siblings get on well. “We have such a close relationship, and because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example,” he said.

But what have they been up to since their father’s death?

Michael Jackson had three kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michael Jackson kids: Prince launched his own charity

Prince, whom Michael shared with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, has since co-founded his own charity, Heal Los Angeles, with a friend.

During the pandemic, Heal teamed up with a meal delivery service to give meals to those in need. During an interview with ET Online, Prince said he believed his dad would be “proud” of his work.

“I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids,” he shared.

“I’m very grateful that I have this feeling that it’s this collaborative ecosystem — we all need to help each other — and that came from the way that he raised us.”

In 2019, Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in business administration.

Prince co-founded his own charity, Heal (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paris Jackson struggled after her father’s death

Paris, Michael’s only daughter with Debbie, is arguably the most famous sibling.

Following in her father’s footsteps, she has carved out a career in music. However, her sound differs from Michael’s and takes a more indie-folk approach. She released her debut album, Wilted, in 2020.

Next month, she will play The O2 Arena as the support act for Incubus. The London venue is the same arena where her father was supposed to perform his final This Is It concerts.

Born with natural good looks, Paris is also a model and has fronted many campaigns for Skims, KVD Beauty, and Calvin Klein.

A woman of many talents, the 26-year-old is also an actor and has starred in American Horror Stories and Star.

While Paris’ career has seen her blossom into a talented in-demand star in her own right, she’s faced her fair share of struggles behind the scenes.

Following the death of Michael, Paris revealed to Rolling Stone that she attempted suicide “multiple times” by the time she was 15.

In 2015, she was also hospitalised after a possible suicide attempt.

“It was just self-hatred,” she shared in 2018. “Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

‘Homosexuality is very taboo’

Paris has also been open about her sexuality over the years. She doesn’t put a label on herself and revealed why in 2021.

“I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women,” she told Willow Smith on her Red Table Talk show.

Despite her openness on the subject, she admitted it hasn’t been easy to talk about due to her family’s religious beliefs.

“My family is very religious, and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted,” she continued.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion. I’m at a point where to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion … expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.”

Paris has modelled for many expensive brands (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paris’ engagement

In 2024, Paris revealed to fans that she was engaged to music producer Justin Long. In an Instagram post featuring a series of pics together, she included a snapshot from when Justin proposed to her.

She wrote: “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

The pair began dating in 2022.

Bigi, formerly Blanket, is the most low-key sibling (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michael Jackson kids: Bigi keeps the lowest profile

Michael’s youngest child, Bigi, who was born via surrogate in 2002, likes to keep things on the down-low.

However, in a rare interview in 2021 with GMB, Bigi revealed he would like to make a positive impact on the world.

“That’s what each of us [siblings] want to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives,” he said.

He also said he is passionate about climate change, expressing: “I do think it’s important we all know about it. We have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”

Bigi previously took an interest in martial arts. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail in 2017, he can be seen leaving a class.

