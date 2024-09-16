Tito Jackson, 70, has died. The Jackson 5 star was a sibling of global superstars Michael and Janet Jackson.

The group, which rose to stardom in the late sixties originally consisted of Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. Their father Joe Jackson managed them..

Tito’s sons, TJ, Taj and Taryll, announced his death on Sunday September 15.

Tito Jackson has died (Credit: Deborah / SplashNews.com)

They wrote to Instagram: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

They went on to say: “He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Fans of the star flocked to the comments to share their sympathies, with one writing: “So sorry for your loss. He’s dancing with Michael again.”

Another commented: “I’m so sorry.”

A third said: “Praying for you all. So sorry for your profound loss. Heartbreaking news.”

Tito played guitar, sang and danced in the Jackson 5 and the siblings shot to face with their four number one hits, I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I’ll Be There, in the late sixties and early seventies.

Tito Jackson’s sons shared the news on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 with the rest of the Jackson 5.

Tito previously described being the quietest of the group and chose to focus on raising his sons rather than fully pursuing a solo career.

He told The Jitney in 2018: “I’ve always been the quietest member of the group. So, people make jokes about me.

“One of my favourite basketball players, Charles Barkley, said, ‘If Tito wasn’t in the Jackson 5, would we miss him?”

Tito concluded: “That hit me in the heart. It crushed me.”

After the death of his brother, Michael Jackson, in 2009, Tito, Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon played a series of shows in 2012.

This was their first tour as a band in almost thirty years. Consequently, he said of touring without Michael: “I don’t think we will ever get used to performing without him. He’s dearly missed.”

Days before his death, Tito shared a snap to his Facebook page from Munich, Germany. He shared he had visited a memorial for Michael.

He penned: “Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson.

“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

