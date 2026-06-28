Melanie Sykes proudly shows off her bald head amid alopecia battle

Melanie Sykes has proudly shown off her bald head amid her ongoing battle with Alopecia.

The star, 55, uploaded the photo to Instagram earlier today (Sunday, June 28).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes)

Melanie Sykes shows off her new look on Instagram

In a post for her 307k followers to see this morning, Melanie revealed that she’s now bald.

The star has been battling alopecia for some time, and recently revealed that she’s “two-thirds bald”. Alopecia areata is a common skin disease. The disease causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other body areas.

Melanie went public with her alopecia battle last year.

In the photo uploaded to her Instagram today, Melanie smiled as she showed off her new look.

“Loss + Gain = Life,” she captioned the post. She also added “#wise #tistime #sage #yogi #smile.”

At the time of writing, the photo has been liked over 13,000 times by her followers.

Melanie’s alopecia battle

Just a couple of days ago, Melanie gave her followers a glimpse at her hair loss.

In a video, the TV star could be seen lying down. She then turned her head, showing noticeable bald patches across her head.

“#Liberty #artist #capito,” she captioned the video.

It was liked over 12k times by her followers.

Melanie has been very open about her alopecia battle (Credit: Splash News)

Melanie Sykes opens up on ‘painful’ health battle

Melanie first opened up about her battle with alopecia last year. She admitted that every time she said she was “two-thirds bald”, she would “laugh”.

“I’ve got an autoimmune condition, I am losing my hair, I keep having crazy inflammation all over, and I am working on healing,” she said.

“In the last three months, I’ve done a meditation teacher training course. I was too ill to finish it like. The last two days of it I couldn’t do. It’s meditation teacher training, I don’t necessarily want to teach, but I can do…,” she then continued.

“Mostly I’ve been living a very, very very spiritual existence. I’m two-thirds bald, really. Every time I say I’m bald I laugh, I don’t know why… Thank god I can laugh.”

Read more: Melanie Sykes admits she’s two thirds bald following alopecia battle: ‘I’m learning to live with loss’

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