Meghan Markle ‘breaks silence’ on set of new movie as she ‘admits she’s rusty’

Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up to appear in a new movie and it seems she’s made a warm impression on the cast and crew alike.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, will make her return to acting with a small role in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios ensemble film Close Personal Friends.

It’s said that she’ll play herself in a brief but buzz-worthy appearance.

Meghan Markle returned to a movie set for the first time in years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to be on set of new movie

On November 5, Meghan was reportedly spotted on set in Pasadena, California. This cameo would mark her first official scripted role since leaving Suits ahead of her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, Meghan has made a good impression.

“She introduced herself as ‘Meghan,'” the source shared. “Everything about her was very sweet and calm. She genuinely seemed excited to be on set.”

Despite joking that she felt “a bit rusty,” the source noted Meghan had clearly come prepared.

It was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back.

They added: “It was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back. And she was great.”

The insider added that the duchess “had a very warm energy” and was “super pleasant to be around”.

Close Personal Friends stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding. The film follows an ordinary couple who, during a trip to Santa Barbara, become entangled with a famous couple.

While Meghan’s role is said to be minimal, insiders describe it as a meaningful step, not just professionally, but personally.

A studio source previously told The Sun: “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. It is [her] way of gently putting her toe back in the water.”

The source added that Harry is “really supportive” and “just wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy”.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly “excited” and “prepared” to film her cameo (Credit: Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s acting career

Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan was best known for playing paralegal Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits. She starred in the hit series for seven seasons.

After stepping back from acting in 2017, she told the BBC in her engagement interview: “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change. I feel really proud of the work I’ve done. Now it’s time to… work as a team with [Harry].”

Meghan and Harry quit their senior royal roles in early 2020. They now live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The pair have embarked on many ventures since quitting royal life, including projects with Netflix and Spotify.

Meghan’s Netflix lifestyle and cooking series, With Love, Meghan, has aired for two seasons in 2025. Next month, a holiday special will air in time for Christmas.

Could we end up seeing Meghan making a full return to Hollywood in the future? We sure hope so!

Reps for the Duchess of Sussex have been contacted on this story.

