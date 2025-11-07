Prince Harry makes apology to Canada for wearing LA Dodgers hat at Blue Jays baseball game

Prince Harry has made an apology to Canada following his recent appearance at a baseball game.

At the end of October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a date night. They attended game four of the 2025 MLB (Major League Baseball) World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The game saw the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, wore LA Dodgers hats as they soaked up the atmosphere of the game.

Prince Harry issues apology to Canada

Harry has been in Canada this week ahead of Remembrance Day. He attended a series of engagements in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran community.

He also attended the True Patriot Love Foundation’s National Tribute Dinner, described as Canada’s biggest celebration in support of military members, veterans and their families.

During his trip to Canada, Harry spoke with CTV News and jokingly apologised for his recent baseball outing.

Firstly, I would like to apologise to Canada for wearing it.

Harry’s choice of hat upset some in Canada, which is a Commonwealth nation that his father King Charles is head of state of.

Some people criticised him for not showing allegiance to the realm. One person wrote on X: “Canada hosted them for months in 2019 to 2020, the duke’s father is King of Canada, the duchess lived for years in Toronto, and they wear those hats?!?!”

Another wrote: “Meghan is from LA! Prince Harry should be wearing a Blue Jays hat from Canada if he wants to stay in the royal family.”

However, someone defended Harry writing: “You realise they were not invited by the Canadian team, right? They were invited by the Dodgers.”

Harry apologises over Dodgers hat

Speaking to CTV News, Harry said: “Firstly, I would like to apologise to Canada for wearing it. Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice,” revealing he was invited to the game by the Dodgers’ owner.

Therefore, Harry said he thought wearing the team’s hat was the “polite thing to do”.

Putting on a Blue Jays hat, Harry added: “I’m going to wear this from now on.

“When you’re missing a lot of hair on top, and you’re sitting under flood lights, you’ll take any hat that’s available.”

Harry didn’t ‘upstage’ William

Elsewhere, Harry’s team shut down backlash over his Canada trip.

Just hours after his older brother, Prince William, landed in Brazil for his Earthshot Prize Awards, Harry announced his trip to Canada.

Some people accused him of trying to “upstage” his brother’s royal engagements.

However, a spokesperson for Harry said that the events were “planned nearly a year ago”.

They also pointed out that the “period of Remembrancetide traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years” so Harry “can’t choose to move those dates”.

