Max George in fresh health emergency as he undergoes ‘tests’ after being rushed to hospital following heart op

The Wanted singer Max George has sparked concern as he was rushed to hospital again, after his second heart operation.

Back in December 2024, Max received a pacemaker after a heart block was discovered during emergency surgery. It was then discovered his pacemaker wires were inserted too deeply, leading to a second operation.

But since then, Max George has been in and out of hospital. And in a worrying new update, he is undergoing more “tests”.

Max George rushed to hospital

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier this morning (February 10), the 37 year old revealed he had been rushed to A&E in the middle of the night.

He shared a photo of him sitting on a seat, with an injection in his arm, alongside the caption: “What now? This [bleep] always happens in the middle of the night.”

Max signed off by saying: “Poor Albert.” referring to his beloved pet pitbull. Not long after the first post, Max then shared a selfie and captioned it: “Running hot.”

Now, in another new update, Max has told fans that he is still in hospital, but now he has been given a bed, as the doctors try to work out what is going on.

In a video posted this afternoon, Max said: “Hey guys, just having more tests now. But I have been given a bed, which is nice. I have been here pretty much all night. I am absolutely knackered.

“They have given me a little bed in the side room, which is cool. I have no idea what is going on, what’s happened, or why it has happened. But that is why I am here. So, hopefully they will know a little bit more soon. I have had better days.”

So, while Max hasn’t revealed if it is connected to his heart, the news is worrying following his recent health scares.

What is wrong with Max George?

Just last month, Max explained to followers that he was having more tests done due to issues with his lungs.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I am in the building where I had all my heart surgeries. I can’t say it is good to be back, because it is not.

“I just had a scan done on my chest because I have had a bit of an issue with one of my lungs. It should be fine, it is just a precaution.”

Max never gave any further details on the scan so the results are unknown.

However, ever since he initially revealed his surgery news, Max has been rushed to hospital on quite a few occasions. We hope he is okay!

