An ex-girlfriend of Matthew Perry has taken aim at his doctors, after it was revealed that he had “high levels” of ketamine in his system when he died.

She also claimed that his cause of death hadn’t surprised her.

Matthew died in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matthew Perry cause of death confirmed

Back in October, Friends star Matthew passed away at the age of 54. Earlier this week, his cause of death was confirmed.

Contributing factors to his death included “drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine”. This is an “opioid-like drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction as well as acute and chronic pain”, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner wrote.

According to the report, the star had undergone ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his passing. However, the ketamine in his system at the time of his death “could not be from that infusion therapy since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours or less”.

Senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian found that there were “high levels of ketamine found in his post-mortem blood specimens”.

It was reported that Matthew had similar quantities of ketamine in his system as a hospital patient under general anaesthetic.

His death was ruled an accident.

Matthew’s cause of death was confirmed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ex-girlfriend of Matthew Perry reacts to his cause of death

Now, an ex-girlfriend of Matthew, Kayti Edwards, has claimed that she “wasn’t surprised” by his cause of death.

“I’m pretty sure that in Matthew’s brain ketamine infusions at a doctor’s would count as still being sober. In his brain it’s not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin,” she told The Sun US.

“That probably was the stepping stone for him to go back to doing drugs. I think the doctors who had been working with Matthew should be investigated,” she then said.

ED! has contacted Matthew Perry's reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

Friends co-stars pay tribute

Following his tragic death, Matthew’s co-stars all paid tribute with heartfelt Instagram posts.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” Matt LeBlanc said.

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” David Schwimmer penned.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Courteney Cox said.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” Lisa Kudrow then wrote.

