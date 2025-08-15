Matt and Emma Willis are the picture of couple goals, making them the perfect duo to host Netflix’s Love Is Blind UK. But there’s one unexpected thing putting a wedge between them lately: golf.

“I’m obsessed. It’s slowly ruining my life, But in the greatest possible way!” Matt joked in a new interview with The Mirror, ahead of the second season premiere.

Without missing a beat, Emma rolled her eyes and quipped: “For him!”

In a new interview, Emma teased her husband about his new ‘obsession’ (Credit: ITV)

Matt Willis turns wife Emma into a ‘golf widow’

Singer Matt Willis, however, wasn’t about to stop talking about his new-found love for the sport.

“I love it. I’ve got rules about it. I didn’t get told to make these rules; I made them on my own. I don’t play when it interferes with family time, I go when the kids are at school, I try not to make somebody a golf widow,” he said.

But for Emma, it’s not the time commitment that’s driving her mad; it’s the constant golf talk.

The presenter claimed that she doesn’t “hear anything else now other than golf”. She also revealed that she was still slightly annoyed about the golf lessons Matt bought for her as a Christmas gift, before promptly using them himself.

When Matt tried to justify golf as his first real hobby, Emma shot back cheekily: “You did, but they weren’t very good for you.”

The comment was a reference to Matt’s past struggles with addiction, something he’s been open about.

The couple hosts Love is Blind UK on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK

The couple met in 2004 when Matt was in Busted and Emma was working for MTV. They tied the knot in 2008 in a lavish ceremony at Rushton Hall, attended by stars including Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Now, 20 years later, they’re co-hosting Love Is Blind UK, which premiered its second season on August 13.

The show’s format sees singles fall in love without ever laying eyes on one another, connecting through emotional conversations in isolated “pods” before deciding whether to get engaged.

Some couples go the distance. Last year’s newlyweds, Bobby and Jasmine Johnson, are now expecting a baby. Emma and Matt were among the first to hear the news. “We were so happy,” Emma gushed.

While they’re not claiming to be experts in love, Emma offered her own no-nonsense take on what makes a marriage work.

“Love, time, commitment, compromise… [bleep] knows. Hopefully we’ll still be going in another 20, 30, 40 years, and then we’ll be in a box together!”

