Matt Willis distracts fans as he dons tiny briefs for ice bath dip: ‘Emma’s one lucky lady!’

Matt Willis made plenty of jaws drop after he took a dip in an ice bath wearing nothing but his teeny black briefs.

The singer and musician is currently on the road with his Busted bandmates and McFly boys for their Busted vs McFly Tour.

And recently, a half-naked Matt Willis gave fans a look at his pre-show ritual – and it’s fair to say he got plenty of people feeling hot under the collar…

The musician shared a video that sent his fans wild (Credit: BBC / The One Show)

Matt Willis strips off to his pants for ice bath dip

Taking to his Instagram and TikTok at the weekend, Matt shared a video of himself having an ice bath before hitting the stage.

“Pre-show every show, look at this here we go,” Matt said, referring to an inflatable bath that was filled with ice cold water.

Ripping off his grey dressing gown, the singer got himself into the bath showing off every inch of his tatted buff body. Covering his modesty, Matt opted for a pair of a teeny black briefs.

As he sat in the water, dad-of-three Matt admitted: “I don’t normally have underwear on. But as you’re here I thought I’d keep my pants on today.”

He went on: “No more than 2 minutes otherwise because it’s a bit too taxing,” before getting out – giving fans an eyeful of his body. Shaking his head he yelled: “Woo!” before he wrapped himself up in his dressing gown.

Matt’s fans left flustered

It’s fair to say fans had a lot to say about Matt’s cheeky clip. Rushing to the comments section, a smitten follower said: “I think I speak for everyone when I say thanks for the video Matt.”

Someone else chimed in and mentioned his wife Emma Willis: “Emma is a lucky lucky lady.” A third cheekily quipped: “No shrinkage…. Impressive.”

Another follower also gushed: “He knows what he’s doing!” A fifth wrote: “Wasn’t expecting to see that.”

Matt is currently on the road for the Busted vs McFly Tour. However, just a day before the tour kicked off, Matt’s Busted bandmate James Bourne was forced to pull out.

While performing the first night of their tour, Busted stars Matt and Charlie Simpson issued a health update about James. Matt said: “Okay, you may have noticed our best friend is not here tonight. James Bourne is really [bleep]ing sick and we love him and we miss him.

“This is the first show we’ve ever played without him and it’s really. But we’re going do the best we can. Health is wealth.”

