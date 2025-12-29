Gavin & Stacey legend Mathew Horne has revealed that wife Celina Bassili is pregnant with their second child.

During an appearance on Rosebud, a podcast hosted by Gyles Brandreth, the actor revealed that he and Celina are having a baby girl. And, as well as that, he’s also revealed what they’re planning on calling the little girl.

Mathew also shared how he fell for his wife (Credit: Splash News)

Mathew Horne shares baby joy

“Joy was my mother’s middle name, and it will be the middle name of my daughter, who is due in March,” he told the broadcaster.

In turn, Gyles pointed out that the bundle of joy (pun intended) will be a Pisces.

“You win every prize in life. You’re so lucky,” he said, to which the 47-year-old actor replied: “I know that.”

“‘Joy,'” the 77-year-old added. “That’s so lovely.”

Continuing the conversation, Gyles asked Mathew to share a joyful moment in his life. “A moment of joy is last night falling asleep with my son,” he replied. “That’s today’s joy.”

Mathew and Celina welcomed their first child, a boy whose name they have chosen not to reveal, shortly after their wedding in September 2021.

The star is most famous for playing Gavin in Gavin & Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Mathew Horne opens up about relationship with wife

In that same podcast, Mathew shared that he knew his wife was the one shortly after he lost his mother.

“It became very clear that she was the one,” he said. “I met her about a year before my mother passed away. Then I lost my mum, and Celina stood by my side throughout what was a really wretched time.”

He added: “Our relationship grew and grew, and my love for her grew and grew. I just knew from that experience that I wanted to be with her forever.”

Mathew’s previous heartbreak

The actor, who played Gavin Shipman in the hit BBC series, also opened up about the death of one of his ex-girlfriends on the podcast.

“She was a very, very dear friend,” he said. “It wasn’t like a sort of lustful passionate union like it was with the school relationship. It was quite an interesting one. We were really close friends and everybody thought that we should be together, and eventually we did.”

He continued: “She sadly passed away. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003, and then by January 2004 she was gone.” Very very sad. We weren’t strictly together at that time… It was a very difficult time.”

This comes after Mathew reflected on the death of a driver from the Gavin & Stacey finale, who he described as a “really lovely guy”.

