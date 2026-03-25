Martin Kemp has announced that he’s quitting his hit radio show after five years.

Fans of the Spandau Ballet star were left gutted as he announced the news this morning (Wednesday, March 25).

Martin has announced some big career news (Credit: Cover Images)

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Martin Kemp shares career news

During his radio show today, Martin, 64, announced that he has stepped down from Greatest Hits Radio after five years at the station.

Martin will remain as the host of his weekend show, The Mix Tape, until next Saturday (April 4).

From April 10, The Mix Tape will be hosted by TV presenter Jenny Powell.

Speaking about his decision today, Martin said: “I’ve had an incredible run on Greatest Hits Radio, but it’s time to let someone else share their Mix Tapes with the nation.”

Jenny is replacing Martin (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin replaced

The star, who shot to fame in the 1980s, continued, saying: “I’ve got a busy year ahead with my Back to the 80s live shows, so now is the right time to step back.

“I know I’m leaving the listeners in safe hands with Jenny.”

Listeners will be familiar with Jenny, who has appeared on a wide range of TV shows over the years.

The London-born star, 57, shot to fame hosting No Limits on BBC Two in the 1990s. She also fronted Wheel of Fortune between 1995 and 2000, and was the competition presenter on Daybreak.

“I’m so excited! I’ve loved waking up with the Breakfast Club listeners on weekend mornings,” Jenny said.

“But time for a change. I’m going to be swapping my early morning alarm calls and turning up the volume on Friday and Saturday nights for the iconic Mix Tape show! Can’t wait to share the music and big energy with everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Martin’s new show

News of Martin quitting his radio gig comes just a couple of months after his latest TV project was revealed.

Teaming up with son Roman, Martin has filmed a new, three-part series set in Ireland, where they will explore spooky myths, ghosts, banshees and legends of the Emerald Isle.

The show, which Tourism Ireland confirmed would air on Channel 4 later this year, is being produced by Rock Oyster Media, the same production company behind Dermot O’Leary’s Taste of Ireland and two series of Gary Barlow’s Food and Wine Tour.

“We’re used to seeing Martin and Roman on TV together, whether it’s on adverts or on Celebrity Gogglebox. But this will be a real departure for the Kemps. They’ll be hitting the road together with their first full, stand-alone series for Channel 4. Particularly as these days Roman is more closely associated with The One Show on the BBC,” a source told The Sun recently.

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