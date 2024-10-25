Martin and Shirlie Kemp are no strangers to the limelight or the pressures that come with being in the public eye.

The couple have graced the entertainment industry for decades.

Now, as their son Roman Kemp forges his own path in the entertainment world, the pair have shared their concerns in a candid interview.

Martin Kemp admitted that he was initially concerned about his son Roman’s career choice. (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin and Shirlie Kemp

The Kemps have watched their youngest, Roman, climb the ranks to become a household name as a TV presenter and radio DJ.

However, his success hasn’t come without worries.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Martin Kemp opened up about the initial fears he had regarding Roman’s career.

“Fame is a difficult thing to cope with full stop and you have to get your head around it,” Martin reflected.

He explained that his concerns were not just about the fame but also about the resilience and stability needed to navigate a career in entertainment.

Martin said: “It’s something that I worried about with Roman when he was younger, going into the same industry [as us]. It’s a difficult thing, but Roman’s got his feet on the ground, and I’m really happy for him.”

Shirlie Kemp also shared her views on the challenges that the younger generation faces, especially regarding social media.

“I think there’s so much pressure [on young people in the public eye] and there’s so much cruelty with social media. Everybody who’s on social media has also got their opinion about you,” Shirlie mused.

Martin and Roman Kemp appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together. (Credit: Channel 4)

Roman Kemp news

Despite any worries, the bond between the Kemps and their son is undeniably strong.

Martin and Shirlie pride themselves on having an open and honest relationship with their children, Harley Moon and Roman.

This openness has translated into their public personas – such as their appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox and the conversations on their podcast, FFS! My dad is Martin Kemp.

Martin described the podcast as an “X-rated Gogglebox”.

Meanwhile, The One Show presenter Roman recently hit headlines when his girlfriend was spotted wearing what was thought to be an engagement ring.

Roman himself has not yet commented on the truthfulness of these claims – however – a close source seemingly confirmed the engagement to MailOnline.

“Roman has long wanted to settle down and start a family so it’s such an exciting time for them,” the source revealed.

“He’s been seeing Carmen for a few months now and feels strongly she is the one. Roman’s mum Shirlie is also over the moon and has been telling friends how excited she is for the wedding.”

Roman and production assistant Carmen Gaggero only recently made their relationship public. However, it’s been reported that they have likely been dating for several months.

Read more: Roman Kemp sparks ‘engagement’ rumours after girlfriend Carmen Gaggero spotted with ring

