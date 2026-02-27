Married at First Sight star Peggy Rose Lawrence announces ‘amazing’ pregnancy news following ‘overwhelming’ IVF journey

Married at First Sight star Peggy Rose has announced she is expecting her first baby, after a lengthy and “overwhelming” IVF battle.

The beauty influencer shot to fame on series eight of the E4 dating show, where she was married to George Berthonneau (who we would love to see return for the spin-off). However, after some fiery ups-and-downs, they ended their short-lived relationship.

But now, Peggy has been in a relationship with her new man, although they’re choosing to keep things private. However, one thing Married at First Sight, Peggy, has been open about is her IVF baby journey. And now things have taken a happier turn for her and her partner.

Taking to her Instagram late last night (February 27), Peggy shared the heartwarming news in an adorable video.

Her partner faced the wall, as Peggy could be seen putting her arms around his neck, in one hand baby shoes, and another a pregnancy test. Both of them were also wearing “dad” and “mum”.

Alongside the adorable video, Peggy penned a lengthy emotional caption. She wrote: “I’m so sorry I have been a little quiet. It’s been the most overwhelming, emotional, beautiful few days since testing. I really wanted to tell my nearest and dearest face-to-face before sharing it on socials, as I’m sure you can imagine.

“But, you were all right. It only took one little egg. If you’re on this journey right now, I hope this gives you hope and inspiration not to give up, and to stay positive (excuse the pun).”

Peggy went on to explain that it’s still “early days” and that she didn’t want to wait until 12 weeks to announce it to the world, despite her “superstition”.

She wrote: “It’s still very early days. A lot of my friends and family said I shouldn’t post until 12 weeks, and I am a little superstitious too. If I was doing this naturally or IVF but not broadcasting on socials, I wouldn’t be announcing it so soon either.

“But I promised from the very beginning that I would be open and transparent about this journey. That’s exactly what I will continue to do. We’re just taking every single day as it comes now, praying our scan shows a tiny little heartbeat.”

Peggy went on to thank everyone for their support over the whole journey.

Peggy’s IVF battle

Just a few weeks ago, Peggy revealed on social media that the doctors could only retrieve one egg from her ovaries, and she was left feeling emotional and scared.

The surgery went well, and only took 20 minutes, but at the time, Peggy admitted she felt “low” that only one egg was able to be harvested.

However, fans were quick to assure her that sometimes, one is enough. And her happy news clearly proves that was right.

Fans and fellow MAFS stars were quick to congratulate her on the news. One fan penned: “Beautiful, this made me so emotional. Huge congratulations.”

Another added: “Well this is just amazing. I’m so happy for you, Peggy.”

MAFS star Rozz Darlington commented: “The best news!”

