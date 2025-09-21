‘Angry’ Mark Labbett handed stern five-word warning over his behaviour on Beat the Chasers

Beat The Chasers star Mark Labbett, who is on the show tonight (Sunday, September 21), has been warned by his co-stars after letting his “big massive ego” affect his behaviour on the show.

The Beast, 60, has been on The Chase since its launch in 2009.

Mark has been on the show for more than 15 years (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers star Mark Labbett ‘genuinely hates’ losing on the show

Mark is constantly being told not to do one thing by his co-stars due to his ego, fellow chaser Darragh Ennis revealed.

Speaking on Dempsey’s Dozen podcast recently, Darragh revealed that Mark gets “genuinely” annoyed when he loses.

During the chat, the podcast host noted an incident where Mark ran out of time and ended up losing, leaving the star annoyed.

He pointed out that the Chaser “takes it seriously”.

Darragh agreed that they do “take it seriously” and that Mark is the “worst loser in the world”. He added that Mark “genuinely hates it [losing]” and “it’s not an act”.

Mark’s co-stars have issued him with some advice (Credit: ITV)

Darragh reveals five-word warning to Mark

“He might pantomime it up a little, but he’s genuinely mad, really angry, a sore loser who kicks off, and then, five minutes later, he’s fine.

“You know, he just… he does not like losing; he is ultra competitive,” Darragh said.

“When we’re doing Beat The Chasers, we have to keep telling him: ‘Mark, stop buzzing in so early,’ because if he hasn’t answered a question in a while, he wants to get in there because he’s got like this big massive ego and he wants to impress,” he then added.

Mark was on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Mark storms off Celebs Go Dating

Beat The Chasers and The Chase aren’t the only shows that Mark has lost his rag on.

According to The Sun, the star allegedly stormed off set during Celebs Go Dating after filming “overran”.

“The Beast threw a strop the other week and walked off as filming overran and he wasn’t happy about it,” the source claimed.

Others involved were said to have “put up with” the long day. However, it is alleged Mark “made it clear he’d had enough and stormed out, leaving filming altogether”.

“Bosses were scrambling behind the scenes and everyone was really stressed about whether he would come back. But luckily after getting a good night’s sleep, Mark calmed down and returned to set the next day.”

Beat The Chasers airs tonight (Sunday, September 21) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

