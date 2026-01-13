Tributes pour in following death of Rupert Campbell-Black actor Marcus Gilbert, 67

Marcus Gilbert, the actor best known for playing Rupert Campbell-Black in the 1993 TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Riders, has died aged 67.

The actor, who became a household name as the swaggering cad in the much-loved drama, passed away on Sunday (January 11) following a battle with cancer. News of his death was shared via a Facebook fan page.

His passing comes just three months after the death of Riders and Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper.

Marcus Gilbert rose to fame as Rupert Campbell-Black in Riders (Credit: Shutterstock)

Tributes paid to Riders star Marcus Gilbert

A statement shared by fans read: “Today we have heard the very sad news that Marcus lost his battle against cancer on Sunday 11th January 2026. We, along with his many fans worldwide, mourn his loss and remember the joy he brought both on screen and in person. RIP Marcus.”

Marcus was previously married to wife Homaa, who died in 2020 following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He later found love with actress Lysette Anthony and is survived by his children, son Maxi and daughter Aaliya.

One of his final social media posts showed Marcus with Lysette inside a church, alongside his dog, which he captioned by calling her a “beautiful lady”.

‘A wonderful actor who will be greatly missed’

Tributes quickly poured in from across the entertainment world and beyond.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies shared: “Oh, that’s sad news.” A friend also added: “Marcus was a delight and great fun to meet at a Battlefield cast reunion a few years ago.”

Fans also paid their respects, with messages including: “Rest in peace, Marcus Gilbert. A wonderful actor who will be greatly missed,” and “Such sad news – far too young.”

Marcus Gilbert pictured with Dame Jilly Cooper (Credit: Shutterstock)

Marcus Gilbert’s career

Alongside Riders, Marcus appeared in Doctor Who (Battlefield), Rambo III, Murder, She Wrote and A Ghost in Monte Carlo. As well as that, he also ran his own production company, Touch the Sky Productions.

He was additionally remembered by many viewers as the suave boyfriend in the iconic Nescafé Gold Blend adverts.

